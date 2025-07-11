Tesla is set to enter India's electric vehicle (EV) market with its first showroom opening in Mumbai this month, according to a report. In recent years, the Elon Musk-owned company faced several hurdles, including regulations and high import taxes, which raised question marks over its arrival in the country. However, its long-awaited foray is finally on the verge of happening, with the first Tesla Experience Centre reportedly set to be inaugurated in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Tesla's First Showroom in India

According to a Reuters report, Tesla sent out an invitation to the media on Thursday for the launch of the first Tesla Experience Centre in India, established at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, on July 15. The US-based automotive company is said to have imported EVs, chargers, and other accessories worth $1 million (roughly Rs. 8.57 crore) from China and the US, for sale in the Indian market.

Tesla's fleet of vehicles that will be sold in India reportedly includes six Model Y models, having a shipment value of $32,500 (roughly Rs. 28 lakh) each, whereas the long-range version of the same vehicle is valued at $46,000 (roughly Rs. 39 lakh).

The imported stock also includes several Tesla Superchargers, which are expected to be strategically installed near amenities. On vehicles that are imported, the company is expected to pay import duties and other levied charges of about 70 percent. However, it remains to be seen whether the recent changes in import duty have any effect on the pricing of the Tesla EVs.

As per previous reports, the company has set a target price tag of under $25,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) for its first car. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3 is its most affordable car in the global and US markets, with a base price of $40,000 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh).

Reports indicate that the Tesla Experience Centre at commercial district in Mumbai will occupy a space of approximately 4,000 square feet. It is likely to be located on the ground floor of a commercial tower. For this location, the EV company is reportedly paying a rent close to Rs. 900 per square feet, totalling almost Rs. 35 lakh per month.

After Mumbai, Tesla is expected to establish its second Experience Centre in India at Delhi's Aerocity complex. Meanwhile, its sales are expected to begin in Q3 2025, beginning with Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.