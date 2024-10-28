Technology News
  • Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Might Soon Launch in Europe, Pricing Revealed

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is all set to launch in Europe pretty soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 October 2024 15:01 IST
Photo Credit: Ultraviolette

Highlights
  • Ultraviolette launches EV bike F77 Mach 2
  • It sports a new iteration
  • They announced modifications to their electric motorcycle
The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is all set to be available in Europe as it recently received all the necessary certifications. The company has confirmed that the electric vehicle has received L3e certificate coupled with the United Nations Economics Commission of Europe (UNECE) certification. These certifications will help the brand to sell the vehicle in 40 countries world the globe, including the European Union. 

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 European Launch Confirmed, Pricing Revealed 

The company has confirmed that the electric bike will be soon available for purchase in the European Union. Moreover, the brand has also announced that the F77 Mach 2 will come with an introductory price of EUR 9,990 (approximately Rs. 9.06 lakh). The company is planning to make the bike available during the EICMA 2024, which will take place in Italy in November this year. Apart from this, the bike is also reported to be first sold in Germany and Turkey with more countries to follow. The brand has recently started the shipments of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 to Europe from its factory in India. 

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Features and Specifications

The motorcycle has a top speed of 155 kmph, 40.2 horsepower, 100 NM of torque, and a maximum range of 323 km between charges. Similar to its predecessor, purchasers must select the ‘Recon' option for the highest specs. Two hues of red and gray, as well as one yellow, silver, blue, black and white are available for the electronic vehicle. It also comes equipped with a new Dynamic Stability Control which the brand claims is a world's first “on any two-wheeler”.

The company has taken inspiration from the aerospace to design its latest electric vehicle. The company has now multiple ‘Space Stations' showrooms across different cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Cochin, Vizag, Hyderabad, and more. Moreover, the brand has recently expanded in Nepal and are planning to expand to in 30 cities in India by mid-next year.

 

Further reading: Ultraviolette, Ultraviolette F77, F77 Mach 2
