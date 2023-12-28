Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Xiaomi Unveils SU7 Electric Car, Says It Aims to Be Among Top 5 Automakers

Xiaomi Unveils SU7 Electric Car, Says It Aims to Be Among Top 5 Automakers

The company has pledged to invest $10 billion in autos over a decade.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 December 2023 15:13 IST
Xiaomi Unveils SU7 Electric Car, Says It Aims to Be Among Top 5 Automakers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Xiaomi cars will be produced by a unit of state-owned automaker BAIC Group

Highlights
  • The SU7 shares its operating system with Xiaomi’s smartphones
  • Xiaomi CEO called the SU7 "a dream car comparable to Porsche and Tesla"
  • Xiaomi has been seeking to diversify beyond its core business
Advertisement

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi took the wraps off its first electric vehicle on Thursday and promptly announced it was aiming to become one of world's top five automakers.

The sedan, dubbed the SU7, is a highly anticipated model that is expected to make the most of its shared operating system with the company's popular phones.

But the car is making its debut at a time when the world's largest auto market is wrestling with a capacity glut and slowing demand that have stoked a bruising price war.

That didn't stop Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun outlining big ambitions that include building "a dream car comparable to Porsche and Tesla".

"By working hard over the next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the world's top 5 automakers, striving to lift China's overall automobile industry," Lei said at the event.

Like several other tech firms, Xiaomi has been seeking to diversify beyond its core business to EVs - a plan it first flagged in 2021.

It has pledged to invest $10 billion (roughly Rs. 83,171 crore) in autos over a decade and is one of the few new players in China's EV market as authorities have been reluctant to add to the supply glut.

At the launch event in Beijing, Lei said the autonomous driving capabilities of Xiaomi cars would be at the forefront of the industry.

The Xiaomi-branded cars will be produced by a unit of state-owned automaker BAIC Group in a Beijing factory with an annual capacity of 200,000 vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, SU7, EV, China
Motorola Executive Reveals Smartphone List for 2024; New Razr, X-Series Models in Pipeline

Related Stories

Xiaomi Unveils SU7 Electric Car, Says It Aims to Be Among Top 5 Automakers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  2. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at This Price
  3. iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro With 120W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  4. Poco X6 Series With Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC to Launch in India Soon
  5. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Price in India, Colour Options Tipped
  6. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Base Variant May Offer Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
  7. iQoo Watch With Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Debuts at This Price
  8. Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Unveils First Electric Car, SU7, in China
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Again Tipped to offer Both Exynos, Snapdragon Variants
  10. PS Plus Free Games for January 2024 Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X50 GT Design Officially Revealed, Key Specifications Leaked; Launch Set for January 4
  2. Motorola Executive Reveals Smartphone List for 2024; New Razr, X-Series Models in Pipeline
  3. Xiaomi Unveils SU7 Electric Car, Says It Aims to Be Among Top 5 Automakers
  4. Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sale Resumes After Appeals Court Lifts US Ban
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Passes $43,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Register Profits
  6. Infinix Smart 8 Design, Colour Options Revealed; Teased to Launch in India Soon
  7. PlayStation Plus January Free Games: A Plague Tale Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World
  8. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. iQoo TWS 1e With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  10. India Strict about Overseeing, Automating Tax Work Around Crypto: KoinX’s Punit Agarwal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »