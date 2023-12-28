Qualcomm introduced its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in October and the chip has already been used in several flagship Android phones released this year. In 2024, more phones are expected to use this chipset. While a wide range of brands have committed to adopting the new chip, Motorola is yet to reveal its plans regarding the release of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC-powered phone. Now, Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, has hinted at its upcoming models for 2024.

Chen Jin, via a post on Weibo, has shared insights into Motorola's roadmap for the upcoming year. The Lenovo-owned company's product list for 2024 includes a new Razr model. The new generation Razr phone is confirmed to have a new design and AI integration. Motorola also plans to introduce large language model capabilities in its flagship X series smartphones in the coming year.

Other products planned for 2024 include the new Moto S series and Moto G series smartphones with several improvements. The post says Motorola will launch its full range of products next year. Chen Jin claims that the Moto Razr series made gratifying progress in China and even the global market in 2023. He said that the company was reorganising its product planning and rhythm in the face of the two major opportunities and challenges of folding screens and AI large models in the mobile phone industry.

Motorola released fewer models for China and other markets this year. The company introduced Moto G34 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC earlier this month in China. The Motorola Edge 2023 with Dimensity 7030 SoC debuted in October. In the Indian market, Motorola Edge 40 Neo with the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 was launched in September.

