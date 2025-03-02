Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra are confirmed to launch in India later this month. The India launch date was announced just hours after the 15 series was introduced in select global markets ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The standard model of the series made its debut in China in October last year alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro, which continues to be a China-exclusive device. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was unveiled in China on February 28.

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Launch Confirmed

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Xiaomi India announced that the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be launched on March 11 at 12pm IST. The post also showcased the Ultra model in the Silver Chrome colour option while the standard model featured the Bright Silver colourway.

Xiaomi 15 Global Variant's Specifications

While the India-specific specifications of the Xiaomi 15 smartphone are rumoured to remain the same as the global variant, the company has not confirmed them so far. The global model features a 6.36-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 in-built storage.

The smartphone sports a Leica-branded triple rear setup with a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. On the front, it carries a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5,240mAh battery along with support for 90W wired fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging. The Chinese variant runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 operating system.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Global Variant Specifications

Launched on Sunday in select global markets, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ quad curved LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 in-built storage.

The global version of the Ultra model gets a quad rear camera setup, and all of them are tuned by Leica. The camera module sports a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1-inch type LYT-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 periscope telephoto camera with 4.3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is backed by a 5,410mAh battery along with support for 90W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.