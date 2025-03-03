Honor introduced its previously teased Alpha Plan on Sunday, sharing a three-step vision to create an open artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. Ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, the Chinese brand made several AI-focused announcements, including AI agents, a new AI-powered imaging technology for devices, and a new AI PC. The company also talked about its plans to build an ecosystem to introduce new innovation in AI, such as physical AI (robotics) and artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Honor Reveals Its AI-Focused Alpha Plan

In a newsroom post, the consumer tech brand detailed its Alpha Plan. Put simply, the Alpha Plan is Honor's corporate strategy to become a leader in the AI device ecosystem space. For this, the company is trying to work with the industry partners such as Qualcomm and Google Cloud. At its event, the Chinese brand also invited representatives from CKH Group, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone.

"It is clear that the AI revolution will reshape the paradigm of the device industry - completely transforming our productivity, our society, and even our culture more than ever before. I am calling on all of us to unite together to address the challenges – as well as the many opportunities – of AI technology. I also call on the industry to be truly open so that we can fully embrace this exciting AI future,” said James Li, CEO of Honor.

The company explained that its Alpha Plan comprises three steps. The first step includes the development of an “intelligent phone” that supports AI agents. Honor said it will co-create agentic AI capabilities with partners. The second step includes the physical AI era, which also refers to robotics. The Chinese brand highlighted that the industry will need to work together to create an open AI ecosystem. The final step includes the AGI era, where it claimed that the technology will expand the boundaries of human potential.

While much of the corporate vision was focused on future developments and Honor's positioning in the ongoing AI wave, the company also demonstrated a couple of new AI technologies.

In collaboration with Google Cloud and Qualcomm, Honor showcased a graphical user interface (GUI)-based mobile AI agent that can reserve a table at a restaurant by using third-party services. In the demonstration, the agent was also able to add the reservation information in Honor's calendar app. The company said it can also alert users to leave at a particular time, considering current traffic conditions. The agentic experiences will be added to its devices in international markets in the near future.

The company also introduced AiMage, its new brand for in-house imaging technology. AiMage is powered by AI Kernel which offers support for hybrid device-cloud AI models. Honor will add a 1.3 billion parameter AI model on-device that can improve image clarity by 50 percent. The server-based AI model comes with 12.4 billion parameters and focuses on enhancing the quality of telephoto images.

Honor's AiMage will also power a new tool dubbed AI Upscale that can restore old portraits. The feature will first be rolled out to the Honor Magic 7 Series 1, starting March. It also plans to launch an AI Deepfake detection tool in the international markets via its smartphones.

Ahead of the MWC 2025, Honor also introduced the MagicBook Pro 14, a new AI PC to select global markets.

Highlighting its commitment to the ecosystem-based approach, the company announced that the Honor Magic series devices will receive seven years of Android OS and security updates. This will first be implemented in the European Union market. Additionally, the company said it will achieve operational carbon neutrality by 2024, and plans to reach carbon neutrality across its entire supply chain and products by 2050.