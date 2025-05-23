Xiaomi YU7 was unveiled as the latest electric vehicle (EV) from the China-based company on Thursday. It arrives as an SUV challenger to the Tesla Model Y in China and joins Xiaomi's growing fleet of electric cars which now has the Xiaomi SU7 sedan and its high-performance variant, the SU7 Ultra. The Xiaomi YU7 borrows design cues from the existing SU7 sedan, including a very similar front fascia. Powering the EV is the proprietary Xiaomi Super Motor V6s Plus with 690 PS maximum horsepower which propels it to a 253 kilometres per hour (kmph) claimed top speed. The EV uses advanced CTB integrated battery technology which is advertised to deliver a maximum range of 835km (CLTC).

Xiaomi YU7 Availability, Colour Options

Xiaomi has not announced the pricing of its YU7 EV, but sales will commence in China in July. It will be available in three variants, Standard, Pro, and Max, with varied performance figures and maximum range. Buyers can choose from three exterior colour options of the electric SUV — Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Lava Orange. There are three interior colour options available too. These include Pine Gray in a light tone, Coral Orange, and Twilight Blue.

Lava Orange colour option of the Xiaomi YU7

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi YU7 Design Elements

Xiaomi YU7's cabin shape has a resemblance to the Ferrari Purosangue — the Italian automaker's high-performance, four-door SUV. The EV adopts Xiaomi SU7's "waterdrop headlights" and revamps it with a hollowed-out design, delivering 180-degree ultra-wide-angle lighting. Meanwhile, the halo tail light features downward-angled corners and Xiaomi has used the electric-flush door handle system on the YU7 which ensures that the handles remain recessed when the vehicle is in motion to reduce aerodynamic drag.

The rear of the Xiaomi YU7 sports halo tail lights

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Building upon the Xiaomi SU7's multi-duct architecture, the YU7's design incorporates 10 through-flow air channels and 19 optimised vents for managing airflow. The company claims its electric SUV, featuring a unibody construction, achieves a drag coefficient of Cd 0.245 which translates into a 59km improvement in CLTC range over its pre-optimisation efficiency figures.

The EV measures 4,999 x 1,996 x 1,600mm in terms of dimensions, has a curb weight of 2,405kg and a 3,000mm wheelbase. Xiaomi YU7 is claimed to have successfully passed over 50 passive safety development tests and all crash standards under C-NCAP and C-IASI protocols.

Xiaomi YU7 Features, Cabin Experience

Xiaomi says it has adopted a “Dual-Zone Surround Luxury Cabin” philosophy for the YU7's interiors. The EV comes with 100 percent soft-touch surfaces throughout high-contact areas and seats upholstered in Nappa leather.

It has dual zero-gravity front seats for both driver and passenger with one-touch reclining and 10-point massage functions. The rear seats have adjustable 135-degree recliners. Xiaomi SU7's cabin space is claimed to surpass those of competitors, with a 100 mm front headroom, 77 mm rear headroom, and 73 mm rear legroom.

Xiaomi YU7's cabin experience is based on 'Dual-Zone Surround Luxury Cabin' philosophy

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

With the Xiaomi YU7, the China-based company introduces two new features — Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display and a remote control panel. The former employs a triple Mini LED screen array utilising the Panoramic Curved Projection Technology to project comprehensive information onto the lower windshield area. It displays dynamic turn-by-turn navigation in the viewing zone, whereas the Simulate Reality road mapping feature provides more information about real-time traffic conditions when driver assistance systems are engaged. It provides customisable instrument readouts, media controls, time zones, weather updates, and navigation. The HyperVision Panoramic Display is complemented by a remote control panel for quick access to the EV's control, navigation, and entertainment functions, says Xiaomi.

The vehicle is equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which powers the cockpit and functions like boot up, app launch, and touch response. It is complemented by an Nvidia Drive AGX Thor in-vehicle computing platform for assisted driving, delivering 700 TOPS of computational power. As per Xiaomi, it also features Nvidia's Blackwell architecture which brings support for on-device large models to improve the assisted driving experience. The entirety of the Xiaomi YU7 is equipped with LiDAR which, along with seven ultra-transparent anti-glare cameras and a 4D millimeter-wave radar.

Xiaomi YU7 offers a total of 1,970 litres storage capacity, including a 141 litre front trunk (ubiquitously known as a frunk) and 678 litres main cargo area that can expand to 1,758 litres with the rear seats folded.

Xiaomi SU7 Performance and Battery Figures

In terms of numbers, the Xiaomi YU7's dual-motor four-wheel drive version has a maximum horsepower of 690 PS, a peak power of 508 kW, a 0-100 acceleration time of 3.23 seconds, and a 253 kmph top speed. It is powered by Xiaomi HyperEngine V6s Plus electric motors. The company has also upgraded power modules and optimised topology optimization algorithms to improve RPM, torque, and power figures.

The EV has a maximum CLTC range of 835km

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi YU7's entry-level Standard variant delivers an 835km range (CLTC) with its 96.3kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the Pro (96.3kWh battery) and Max (101.7kWh battery) models deliver CLTC ranges of 760km and 770km. It is equipped with an 800V silicon carbide high-voltage platform with a peak voltage of 897V, helping the EV achieve a maximum charging rate of 5.2C. Courtesy of this, the Xiaomi YU7 can get charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 12 minutes, and deliver a 620km range after just 15 minutes of charging.

The EV employs a quadruple braking safety mechanism with Brembo's four-piston fixed calipers. It gets front double wishbone and rear five-link independent suspension, closed double-chamber air spring with continuous damper control, and Xiaomi smart chassis. The suspension features closed dual-chamber air springs which support five height adjustment levels with a maximum up and down adjustment range of 75mm and a maximum ground clearance of 222mm.

Once available for purchase in July, the Xiaomi YU7 is speculated to take on the likes of the Tesla Model X and the BYD Sealion 07 in China's highly competitive EV market.

