Oppo K13x 5G With Dimensity 6300 SoC Sale in India Begins Today: Price, Availability

The Oppo K13x 5G comes with a biomimetic Sponge Shock Absorption System for enhanced durability.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2025 09:17 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K13x 5G has been launched in India in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo K13x 5G has a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • The phone can be purchased with instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 2,000
  • Buyers can also avail of exchange bonus and no-cost EMI options
Oppo K13x 5G will be available for purchase in India starting today (June 27), the company announced on Thursday. The phone was launched on June 23 and comes with a 360-degree Damage-Proof Armour Body and a MIL-STD 810-H certification for enhanced durability. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and supports a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features. Buyers can purchase the Oppo K13x 5G with several offers through multiple online and offline retail channels.

Oppo K13x 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo K13x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is also sold in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, with 128GB of storage, at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

The phone is offered in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach colour options and can be purchased through Flipkart and the official Oppo India Store starting today, June 27, at 12:00 pm IST.

Customers can avail of instant discounts of Rs. 1,000 on the 4GB and 6GB variants and Rs. 2,000 on the 8GB variants with select bank offers on day one of sale. The offers potentially lowers the price of the Oppo K13x 5G to Rs. 10,999, Rs. 11,999, and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Alternatively, they can opt for an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000 and additional no-cost EMI option for three months.

Oppo K13x 5G Features, Specifications

The dual SIM (nano + nano) Oppo K13x 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. It sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display supports Splash Touch and Glove Touch technologies too.

Oppo K13x 5G is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Oppo has equipped the phone with a range of AI-backed features including Gemini, AI Summary, AI Recorder, and AI Studio.

In the camera department, the Oppo K13x 5G comes with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone also gets an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Oppo K13x 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone has an IP65-rated build against dust and water ingress and comes with a MIL-STD 810-H military-grade certification, and a biomimetic Sponge Shock Absorption System for durability.

The Oppo K13x 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

Oppo K13x 5G

Oppo K13x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
