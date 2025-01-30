GoPro Hero Gets a New 4:3 Aspect Ratio Option for 4K Video Recording

GoPro Hero was introduced in India in September 2024. The action camera has now been upgraded with a new video recording feature that allows users to shoot in a wider aspect ratio. Previously, the camera allowed 4K recording in only a 16:9 aspect ratio. The new upgrade is available for free via the GoPro Quik companion app. The GoPro Hero was launched alongside the Hero 13 Black in the country, and it was touted to be the smallest-ever action camera with a screen from the brand.

GoPro Hero Price in India, Availability

GoPro Hero price in India is currently set at Rs. 19,990 and is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and Amazon. The camera is offered in a single black colourway. Notably, it launched at a price tag of Rs. 23,990.

GoPro Hero Upgrades, Other Features

The new, ultra-wide 4:3 4K video recording ratio for the GoPro Hero is available now via an update via the GoPro Quik app on iOS and Android, the company confirmed in a press release. The upgrade is claimed to offer users "ultra-immersive first-person perspectives." It is said to improve engagement and allow users to fit more people and surroundings into one shot. The company adds that the taller videos "are better for sharing directly to all social media platforms."

Videos recorded on the GoPro Hero using the new 4:3 aspect ratio can be cropped to a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is more traditionally suitable for platforms like YouTube. Both 1080p and 4K video recording are supported with this action camera.

The GoPro Hero supports recording slow-motion videos at 2.7K 60 frames per second (fps) as well. The companion Quik app allows users to pull 8-megapixel images from 4K videos. The recordings can be shared straight to social networking sites like Instagram and Snapchat via the same app. It is equipped with a 1/2.8-inch 12-megapixel CMOS sensor and a 1.76-inch LCD touchscreen. The camera is said to be waterproof up to 5 metres and it weighs 86g.

