OpenAI Close to Finalising $40 Billion SoftBank-Led Funding

OpenAI is close to finalizing a $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,43,265 crore) funding round led by SoftBank Group — with investors including Magnetar Capital, Coatue Management, Founders Fund and Altimeter Capital Management in talks to participate, according to people familiar with the matter.

Magnetar Capital — an Evanston, Illinois-based hedge fund — could contribute up to $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,581 crore), according to multiple people, all of whom asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) developer's funding round would be the largest of all time, according to data compiled by research firm PitchBook. The deal is set to value the company at $300 billion (roughly Rs. 25,74,492 crore) including dollars raised — almost double the ChatGPT maker's previous valuation of $157 billion (roughly Rs. 13,47,177 crore) from when it raised money in October.

As part of the deal, SoftBank will invest an initial $7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 64,354 crore) in the company, along with $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 2,1451 crore) from an investor syndicate, said one of the people familiar with the discussions. There will be a second tranche of $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,57,430 crore) later this year that will include $22.5 billion (roughly Rs.1,93,069 crore) from SoftBank, and $7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 64,354 crore) from a syndicate, this person said.

Its shares slid as much as 4.7 percent in Tokyo. The company's credit default swaps widened, in part because of concerns about the impact of such a large outlay on its finances.

SoftBank declined to comment. The Japanese conglomerate has separately committed billions to the Stargate Project, the Abilene, Texas-based joint venture with partners including OpenAI, Oracle and MGX.

Representatives for OpenAI, Magnetar and Founders Fund declined to comment on the funding round. Coatue and Altimeter didn't respond to requests for comment.

The funding round underscores investors' enthusiasm for a company that's growing at an extraordinary pace alongside the adoption of AI around the world.

OpenAI expects to more than triple its revenue this year to $12.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,08,965 crore), fueled by the strength of its paid artificial intelligence software, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

The San Francisco-based company generated $3.7 billion (roughly Rs. 31,745 crore) in revenue last year, according to a person familiar with the matter. OpenAI expects sales to continue growing at a fast clip, more than doubling next year to $29.4 billion (roughly Rs. 2,52,250 crore), the person said on condition of anonymity to discuss internal communications.

Still, OpenAI is also confronting significant costs from the chips, data centers and talent needed to develop cutting-edge AI. It doesn't expect to be cash-flow positive until 2029, the person said, a year when it projects revenue will top $125 billion (roughly Rs. 10,72,562 crore).

