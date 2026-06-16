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  • Redmi Turbo 5 Launched in India With 7,540mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC: Price, Specifications

Redmi Turbo 5 Launched in India With 7,540mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC: Price, Specifications

Redmi Turbo 5 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 12:39 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 Launched in India With 7,540mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Redmi

Redmi Turbo 5 features a 20-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 features a dual rear camera setup
  • Redmi Turbo 5 supports 100W wired fast charging
  • Redmi Turbo 5 features a 1.5K AMOLED display
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Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in India on Tuesday as the first Turbo series phone from the Xiaomi sub-brand. The handset is offered in three colour options and is set to go on sale soon. The new smartphone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset. It is backed by a 7,540mAh battery and ships with support for 100W wired fast charging. The handset gets a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. It also gets a 20-megapixel camera on the front, housed inside a hole-punch display cutout. It sports a 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Availability

Redmi Turbo 5 price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 40,999. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 with SBI, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank credit cards.

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The smartphone is set to go on sale in India on June 19 via Amazon. The Redmi Turbo 5 is offered in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White colour options.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Turbo 5 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The company promises four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset. It sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,268 × 2,756 pixels) 12-bit AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, 460 ppi pixel density, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, 68.7 billion colours, 2,560Hz of instant touch sampling rate, 480Hz of touch sampling rate, 3,840Hz PWM Dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and Dolby Vision. The handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

redmi turbo 5 india launch amazon main

Powering the new Redmi Turbo 5 is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. It also features an ARM Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The company claims that the handset managed to score more than 23,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. For thermal management, the phone is equipped with a 3D Ice-Loop Cooling system, featuring a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Redmi Turbo 5 carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) primary shooter, featuring a Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. The main camera has been paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. The handset also gets a 20-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps. The phone also features the Redmi Pixel Matrix feature around the camera lenses for notifications and alerts.

The Redmi Turbo 5 packs a 7,540mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless connectivity. The phone also gets an IR blaster. It features a fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. The handset measures 157.53x75.19x8.18mm.

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Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch, Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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