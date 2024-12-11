Nokia 360 Camera was launched globally on Tuesday for industrial applications. It boasts features such as multimedia streaming in up to 8K resolution, spatial audio support, low-latency connection, and 5G capability. The company says it can provide real-time remote monitoring and remote operation, leveraging Nokia's Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software solution. It is rated IP67 against dust and water ingress and its top-of-the-line model can withstand harsh environmental conditions, including extreme temperatures.

Notably, it is built for industrial purposes and is available to B2B customers only.

Nokia 360 Camera Specifications

Nokia 360 Camera is offered in two variants — a basic Wi-Fi-only model and an Extreme Temperature variant. The former is introduced as a cost-effective monitoring solution, while the latter enables product deployment even in extreme conditions. The company claims its new camera can deliver 360-degree multimedia streaming in up to 8K resolution demanding environments. It also comes with support for low-latency connection over 5G, Wi-Fi and Ethernet, and spatial audio.

At the launch, Sami Ranta, General Manager of RXRM at Nokia said, “Adding a 5G-enabled industrial camera product to RXRM now offers a complete solution for real-time remote use cases such as situational awareness, remote monitoring, teleoperation and stadium scale sports and entertainment events.”

According to Nokia, the 360 Camera features cyber-secure software and built-in security hardware — both designed for harsh industrial conditions. It can transmit video and audio over private and public wireless networks for use cases such as situational awareness, remote monitoring, remote inspection or teleoperation of industrial equipment. Nokia claims it has an IP67 water resistance rating and is shock-proof.

Customers can take advantage of APIs for customer AI platforms provided by Nokia RXRM to deploy analytics and overlays on top of the live video feed. Additionally, they also benefit from 3D OZO Audio which captures the 3D audio landscape.

The company says the Nokia 360 Camera has already been deployed in Pyhäsalmi Mine — Europe's deepest base metal mine which has been repurposed for research and development, remote operations, and training for the mining industry by the Finnish company Callio Pyhäjärvi.