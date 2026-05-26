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  • Vivo S60, Vivo S60 Vitality Edition Full List of Specifications, Features Tipped Days Ahead of Launch

Vivo S60, Vivo S60 Vitality Edition Full List of Specifications, Features Tipped Days Ahead of Launch

Vivo S60 series will be launched in Early Summer Green, Midsummer Night's Dream, and Sea of ​​Stars colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 May 2026 10:57 IST
Vivo S60, Vivo S60 Vitality Edition Full List of Specifications, Features Tipped Days Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S60 will feature a unibody glass design

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Highlights
  • Vivo S60 might sport a 6.59-inch display
  • Vivo S60 could feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Vivo S60 is confirmed to pack a 7,200mAh battery
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Vivo S60 series is set to be launched in China later this week. Leading up to its unveiling, the smartphone maker has been teasing various details about the handset. Recently, the company revealed the battery capacity and design of the upcoming smartphone, along with its colour options. Now, the full list of specifications and features of the Vivo S60 has surfaced online. Additionally, a tispter has also shared details about the Vivo S60 Vitality Edition, which is said to debut alongside the standard model this week. The company has already confirmed that the Vivo S60 will pack a 7,200mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Vivo S60 Series Key Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications and features of the upcoming Vivo S60 and Vivo S60 Vitality Edition. The leaker claims that both handsets will be equipped with a 6.59-inch flat display, offering 1260p resolution. Moreover, the two smartphones are said to ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

While the Vivo S60 will reportedly be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, the Vitality Edition is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC. We already know that the standard Vivo S60 will be backed by a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The leaker claims that the Vitality Edition will pack the same battery and offer the same fast charging support.

For optics, the Vivo S60 is said to carry a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter, along with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, offering a Sony IMX882 sensor and 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Vivo S60 Vitality Edition will reportedly sport a similar camera system on the back, while missing out on the periscope telephoto camera. Both smartphones are said to sport a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The two Vivo S60 series handsets might boast a metal frame with a glass rear panel, measuring 157.52x74.33x7.92mm. While the standard model is said to weigh approximately 207g, the Vitality Edition is reportedly slightly lighter, weighing around 199g. Both phones might feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security, along with a dual stereo speaker setup.

We already know that the Vivo S60 series will be launched in China on May 29 at 7:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST). The standard model will go on sale in the country in three colour options, dubbed Early Summer Green, Midsummer Night's Dream (black), and Sea of ​​Stars (white) (translated from Chinese).

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Further reading: Vivo S60, Vivo, Vivo S60 Specifications, Vivo S60 Launch, Vivo S60 Vitality Edition
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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