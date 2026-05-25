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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reportedly Receive One UI 8.5 Stable Update in India

Samsung's One UI 8.5 is currently rolling out to supported Galaxy S series, Galaxy A series, and foldable smartphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 19:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reportedly Receive One UI 8.5 Stable Update in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 update brings upgrades to old flagships

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Highlights
  • Samsung recently released the stable One UI 8.5 update
  • It is now reportedly making ways to older foldables
  • Samsung's Galaxy S26 series came with pre-installed One UI 8.5
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Samsung announced the global rollout of One UI 8.5 earlier this month, and the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series were the first smartphones to receive the Android 16-based update. Now, users seem to have reported the arrival of the Android 16-based update to older foldable phones and a Galaxy A series phone in markets including India. Posts on social media platforms indicate that the One UI 8.5 update for Samsung's foldable phones also includes the April security patch.

Samsung's Stable One UI 8.5 Rolls Out to More Devices 

Users on X are reporting that Samsung has begun rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones in India and other global markets. The update reportedly has firmware versions F946BXXU6GZE2 and F731BXXU6GZE3. The screenshots suggest that the Android 16-based update has an April 2026 security patch. It is around 4GB in size.

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Meanwhile, another X user suggests that the One UI 8.5 has been made available for the Samsung Galaxy A26 in Guatemala. The update reportedly arrived with firmware versions A266MOWO9CZEA and A266MUBU9CZEA. It is likely to expand to other markets soon.

The latest update will reach eligible handsets automatically over the air. Interested users can also check by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. It is recommended to install the update when connected to a Wi-Fi network and plugged in to charge.

The South Korean tech giant began seeding One UI 8.5 this month, starting with the Galaxy S25 series. The update landed on old flagships like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series last week. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 and Galaxy Tab S11 series, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy A36 models also started receiving the update recently.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series launched with pre-installed One UI 8.5. The update includes AI upgrades, UI changes, and new customisation tools. It brings a Customizable Quick Panel, a new Galaxy AI suit, and a refreshed Bixby Assistant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • 6-year software update commitment
  • MicroSD card expansion
  • Useful Galaxy AI features
  • Bad
  • Notched OLED display isn't bright outdoors
  • Poor camera performance
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Slow charging
  • Charger not included in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A26 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: One UI 8.5, Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold 5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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