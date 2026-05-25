Samsung announced the global rollout of One UI 8.5 earlier this month, and the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series were the first smartphones to receive the Android 16-based update. Now, users seem to have reported the arrival of the Android 16-based update to older foldable phones and a Galaxy A series phone in markets including India. Posts on social media platforms indicate that the One UI 8.5 update for Samsung's foldable phones also includes the April security patch.

Samsung's Stable One UI 8.5 Rolls Out to More Devices

Users on X are reporting that Samsung has begun rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones in India and other global markets. The update reportedly has firmware versions F946BXXU6GZE2 and F731BXXU6GZE3. The screenshots suggest that the Android 16-based update has an April 2026 security patch. It is around 4GB in size.

One UI 8.5 Rollout India ‼️



Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 stable One UI 8.5 update is live in India



Build Versions:

F946BXXU6GZE2

F731BXXU6GZE3



Rollout will expand to other regions soon pic.twitter.com/wIhIexJA4s — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) May 25, 2026

Meanwhile, another X user suggests that the One UI 8.5 has been made available for the Samsung Galaxy A26 in Guatemala. The update reportedly arrived with firmware versions A266MOWO9CZEA and A266MUBU9CZEA. It is likely to expand to other markets soon.

Breaking‼️



One UI 8.5 for Galaxy A26 Live in Guatemala 🔥🇬🇹



💡 A266MUBU9CZEA/A266MOWO9CZEA/A266MUBU9CZEA



The Galaxy A56 & A36 received it earlier ✅️#OneUI8_5 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/eBcJ6iss8V — Mohammed Khatri (@Mohammed_K_2010) May 25, 2026

The latest update will reach eligible handsets automatically over the air. Interested users can also check by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. It is recommended to install the update when connected to a Wi-Fi network and plugged in to charge.

The South Korean tech giant began seeding One UI 8.5 this month, starting with the Galaxy S25 series. The update landed on old flagships like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series last week. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 and Galaxy Tab S11 series, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy A36 models also started receiving the update recently.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series launched with pre-installed One UI 8.5. The update includes AI upgrades, UI changes, and new customisation tools. It brings a Customizable Quick Panel, a new Galaxy AI suit, and a refreshed Bixby Assistant.