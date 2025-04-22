Technology News
Oppo K12s With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Unit Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K12s runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Updated: 22 April 2025 17:00 IST
Oppo K12s With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Unit Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K12s sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Oppo K12s is released in three colour options
  • It features dual stereo speakers
  • Oppo K12s has an IP65 rating
Oppo K12s was launched in China on Tuesday. The new handset runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The Oppo K12s sports a 6.67-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is available in three different colour options . Much like other Oppo K-series smartphones, the new offering has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main rear camera. The Oppo K12s appears to be a rebranded version of the Oppo K13 5G, which was announced on Monday in the Indian market.

Oppo K12s Price

Price of Oppo K12s is set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage versions are priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000), CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000), and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000), respectively. It is available in Rose Purple, Prism Black and Star White (translated from Chinese) shades. The phone will go on sale in China from April 25.

Oppo K12s Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo K12s runs on Android 15 with the company's ColorOS 15 skin on top. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset has 5,700mm sq VC for heat dissipation.

For optics, Oppo K12s has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and autofocus and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 aperture. The phone has an IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options on the Oppo K12s include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and USB Type-C port. It has dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset supports facial recognition. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, infrared remote control and proximity sensor. 

The Oppo K12s carries a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The fast-charging feature is said to fill the battery from zero to 62 percent in 30 minutes. The battery is advertised to provide up to 49.4 hours of calling time and a maximum of 14.9 hours of video calling time on a single charge. The battery is claimed to have a capacity retention rate of more than 80 percent after five years of normal use.

Oppo announced the Oppo K13 5G in the Indian market yesterday with the same combination of 7,000mAh battery, 80W charging, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. The Price of the phone starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

 

Oppo K13 5G

Oppo K13 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo K12s

Oppo K12s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Zoom Expands Agentic Offerings With Custom AI Companion, Zoom Tasks and Other Features

Oppo K12s With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Unit Launched: Price, Specifications
