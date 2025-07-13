Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is the longest sale event that the e-commerce giant is hosting. The three-day sale in India started at midnight July 12 and will run till July 14. Until this year, the company used to host its Prime Day sale only for one day. During the Prime Day Sale 2025, Prime members can purchase several categories of electronics such as washing machines, refrigerators, televisions, bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, smartphones, smartwatches, and more, at discounted rates. Prime members can also avail cashback offers on vlogging accessories if they make the purchase with select credit and debit cards.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals For Aspiring Content Creators

Whether you are an aspiring content creator looking to buy vlogging accessories such as cameras and camera lenses, gimbals, LED lights, tripods, and microphones, or a budding influencer wishing to upgrade their vlogging accessories, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is bringing the above mentioned products at discounted prices. The deals are available for people with Prime subscriptions. Other than direct price cuts on the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of vlogging accessories, Amazon is also offering additional cashback and discounts on select credit and debit cards of the ICICI Bank and SBI Bank.

Here we have curated a list of vlogging accessories that you can buy from popular brands such as Digitek, Tamron, Sigma, DJI, and GoPro. Gear for content creators and influencers, which is usually listed at a higher price, can be currently bought at a relatively reasonable price.

