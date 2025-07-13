Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals On Action Cameras and Vlogging Accessories

Amazon is holding its longest Prime Day sale in India. During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, you can grab several electronics at discounted prices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2025 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Insta360

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering Insta360 X5 action camera (pictured) at a discounted price

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on midnight July 12
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will end on July 14
  • Aspiring content creators can buy a range of vlogging gear
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is the longest sale event that the e-commerce giant is hosting. The three-day sale in India started at midnight July 12 and will run till July 14. Until this year, the company used to host its Prime Day sale only for one day. During the Prime Day Sale 2025, Prime members can purchase several categories of electronics such as washing machines, refrigerators, televisions, bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, smartphones, smartwatches, and more, at discounted rates. Prime members can also avail cashback offers on vlogging accessories if they make the purchase with select credit and debit cards.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals For Aspiring Content Creators

Whether you are an aspiring content creator looking to buy vlogging accessories such as cameras and camera lenses, gimbals, LED lights, tripods, and microphones, or a budding influencer wishing to upgrade their vlogging accessories, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is bringing the above mentioned products at discounted prices. The deals are available for people with Prime subscriptions. Other than direct price cuts on the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of vlogging accessories, Amazon is also offering additional cashback and discounts on select credit and debit cards of the ICICI Bank and SBI Bank.

Here we have curated a list of vlogging accessories that you can buy from popular brands such as Digitek, Tamron, Sigma, DJI, and GoPro. Gear for content creators and influencers, which is usually listed at a higher price, can be currently bought at a relatively reasonable price.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Digitek DWM 101 (Wireless Microphone) Rs. 6,995 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Comica CVM-V30 LITE (Microphone) Rs. 4,790 Rs. 2,518 Buy Now
Digitek DWM 004 (Wireless Microphone) Rs. 3,495 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
GoPro HERO13 Black Special (Action Camera) Rs. 49,990 Rs. 38,990 Buy Now
Insta360 X5 (Action Camera) Rs. 59,990 Rs. 54,490 Buy Now
DJI Osmo Action 4 (Action Camera) Adventure Combo Rs. 54,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Digitek DTR 550 LW (Foldable Tripod) Rs. 2,495 Rs. 1,389 Buy Now
Digitek DCL-150WBC (LED Light) Rs. 17,995 Rs. 5,199 Buy Now
DJI OSMO Mobile SE (Gimbal) Rs. 12,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Insta360 Flow 2 Pro (Gimbal) Rs. 20,990 Rs. 13,490 Buy Now
Digitek DSG-007F (Gimbal) Rs. 8,995 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon discounts, vlogging camera, Tripod, Tripod Deals Amazon, DJI, GoPro action camera, GoPro, Digitek, Digitek tripod, Insta360
Comment

