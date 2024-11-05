Technology News
China’s Alibaba has Reportedly Slashed Jobs in Metaverse Division

Alibaba’s metaverse unit is called 'Yuanjing'.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 November 2024 17:54 IST
China’s Alibaba has Reportedly Slashed Jobs in Metaverse Division

Photo Credit: Reuters

Billions of yuan have reportedly been poured into Alibaba’s metaverse unit

  • Exact number of workers laid off by Alibaba remain undisclosed
  • Alibaba said to continue operating metaverse unit despite lay-offs
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba is reportedly scaling back its metaverse ambitions amid the rapid growth of AI. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Alibaba is cutting dozens of positions within its metaverse division, with sources suggesting the company aims to restructure and enhance efficiency. Previously, Alibaba invested $60 million (roughly Rs. 504 crore) in Nreal, a Chinese AR glasses maker, as part of its metaverse initiatives.

Alibaba's metaverse unit is called Yuanjing, which was reportedly established back in 2021. As per reports, the latest job cuts from Alibaba's Yuanjing unit are impacting the teams in Shanghai and Hangzhou.

The exact number of layoffs within Alibaba's metaverse unit remains undisclosed, and the company has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

As per the SCMP report, ‘billions of yuan' have been poured into Alibaba's metaverse unit, which employs a ‘few hundred' workers.

The metaverse is a blockchain-powered virtual ecosystem where users interact as digital avatars. Within these immersive, lifelike digital worlds, people can socialize, work, shop, play games, and enjoy entertainment—all from the comfort of their homes.

In recent years, excitement around the metaverse has fluctuated significantly. Brands like Lamborghini, Samsung, and Apple have explored the metaverse as a way to engage with younger audiences.

Since its launch in 2020, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has faced consecutive losses in its metaverse-focused division, Reality Labs, which reported further declines as recently as April. Similarly, China's Baidu has shifted focus from the metaverse to AI. Last year, following Baidu's pivot to generative AI, its head of AI development resigned.

Despite the reported layoffs, Alibaba is expected to retain its Yuanjing unit, which will continue research and development focused on metaverse use cases, the report notes.

Back in June 2023, blockchain firm Near Foundation had entered a partnership with China's Alibaba Group to help developers build on its blockchain infrastructure.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Alibaba, Baidu, Meta
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 2500 SoC, Android 15

