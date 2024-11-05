Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy S25 series will launch in the first half of 2025. Like the previous lineups, the upcoming Galaxy S family is expected to come with vanilla, Plus and Ultra models. While we wait for the official reveal, the Galaxy S25+ variant has showed up on Geekbench benchmarking site suggesting key details. Past leaks had hinted that Samsung will offer Snapdragon processors for all Galaxy S25 phones all around the world.

A Samsung handset was spotted on the Geekbench database with model number SM-S936B, which is most likely a Galaxy S25+ prototype. As seen in the listing, it managed to get a single-core score of 2,359 and a multi-core score of 8,141. The handset in question has 10.72GB of RAM. This could translate to 12GB on paper. The Samsung handset is running Android 15.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Could Run On Exynos 2500

Further, the listing suggests that a ten-core chipset with a motherboard codenamed 's5e9955' will power the phone. The CPU has a 1+2+5+2 architecture and the listing shows a prime CPU core with 3.30GHz clock speed, two cores capped at 2.75GHz, and five cores at 2.36GHz. Lastly, the CPU also has two cores capped at 1.80GHz. These CPU speeds are associated with the Exynos 2500 chipset.

Both single-core and multi-core scores put the Exynos 2500 significantly behind Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. A few months back the US variant of Galaxy S25 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC (SM-S938U) was listed on Geekbench with 3,069 points in single-core testing and 9,080 points in multi-core testing.

Samsung is speculated to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC chipsets in the Galaxy S25 lineup. It offered the Galaxy S24 series with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC processor in selected markets and an Exynos 2400 chip for the rest of the world. In 2023, the brand shipped all Galaxy S series phones with Snapdragon processors across the world.

