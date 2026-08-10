Technology News
English Edition

Australia Shuts Down Cryptolink Bitcoin ATMs Over ‘Basic Reporting’ Lapses

AUSTRAC says the operator failed to meet key transaction reporting and information-sharing requirements.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 18:38 IST
Australia Shuts Down Cryptolink Bitcoin ATMs Over ‘Basic Reporting’ Lapses

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ali Mkumbwa

Cryptolink’s 96 Bitcoin ATMs will remain offline during the three-month suspension

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Cryptolink operates 96 Bitcoin ATMs across Australia
  • AUSTRAC cites failures in threshold transaction reporting
  • Regulator previously issued Cryptolink a $56,340 penalty
Advertisement

Australian regulators have ordered a shutdown of Bitcoin ATMs operated by Cryptolink for three months due to ongoing concerns over their compliance with anti-money laundering requirements. Australia has more crypto ATMs than any other nation in the Asia-Pacific, and the Australian government has been taking action against the criminal use of crypto ATMs since late 2024. According to AUSTRAC CEO Brendan Thomas, the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration of the company is suspended for three months, effective from this Sunday. This means that the crypto ATMs operated by the company will not work during this period.

AUSTRAC Flags Ongoing Compliance Concerns at Crypto ATM Operator

AUSTRAC stated that Cryptolink did not comply with fundamental reporting obligations, especially threshold transaction reports, and also ignored AUSTRAC's request for information. This is after Cryptolink had signed an enforceable undertaking with AUSTRAC in October 2025, following allegations of non-compliance by the Cryptocurrency Taskforce, which also includes late reporting of transactions and inadequate risk assessments established by Cryptolink. AUSTRAC has issued a $56,340 (approximately Rs. 53.7 lakh) infringement notice to Cryptolink, which has already been paid.

VoltCrypto Frauds Discussion
Explore More...

“As part of our continued focus on digital currency as a money laundering risk, AUSTRAC has ongoing concerns about the company's ability to manage high-risk transactions through its CATMs,” said Thomas. Cryptolink has 96 ATMs in Australia where people can swap their cash into Bitcoins. The majority of its ATMs are located in big cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. 

This is not the first time that the Australian government has battled crypto fraud related to its crypto ATMS. In 2024, the country introduced new rules to regulate crypto ATMs to safeguard citizens from financial risks associated with the technology. The AUSTRAC enforced a deposit and withdrawal limit of AUD 5,000 (roughly Rs. 3.3 lakh) on crypto ATM transactions. The Australian regulator believed that this strategy could curb crypto scams and frauds, especially those targeting elderly individuals in the country.

Citing details collected from nine crypto ATM service providers, the government-backed financial intelligence agency said that the use of crypto ATMs is dominated by individuals over the age of 50, who account for nearly 72 percent of the total transaction value. The agency highlighted that elderly individuals are purchasing cryptocurrencies via cash, with many falling prey to scams and fraudulent schemes.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be. It does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto Frauds, AUSTRAC, Crypto ATMs, Bitcoin
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 70,000

Related Stories

Australia Shuts Down Cryptolink Bitcoin ATMs Over ‘Basic Reporting’ Lapses
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 16 Launch Could Be Imminent as Oppo-Linked Model Gets 5G Approval
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Offers on Premium Headphones
  3. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mechanical Keyboards
  4. Boat CineHead F1 Pro With Google TV 5.0 Arrives in India: See Price
  5. Redmi 17 5G, Redmi 17 4G With 7,500mAh Battery Debut Globally: See Prices
  6. Redmi Note 17 4GÂ Price and Specifications Surface on Retail Listing
  7. Moto Pad 70 Goes Official in India: See Price, Specifications
  8. iQOO 16T Early Leak Reveals Details of Rear Camera Unit
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Monitors
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium Headphones
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mirrorless Cameras
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 70,000
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops from Asus, HP, and Lenovo Under Rs 1 Lakh
  5. Australia Shuts Down Cryptolink Bitcoin ATMs Over ‘Basic Reporting’ Lapses
  6. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Explains Why GTA 6 Is Not Getting a Disc Version
  7. Lava Smart 4 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.56-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi 17 5G Launched Globally With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset, Redmi 17 4G Tags Along: Price, Features
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mechanical Keyboards From RedGear, EvoFox, and More
  10. Brazil's Central Bank Proposes 24-Hour Holds on High-Value Crypto Transfers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »