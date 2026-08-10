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  • Lava Smart 4 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.56 Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Lava Smart 4 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.56-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Lava Smart 4 runs on a Unisoc SC9863A chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 August 2026 17:43 IST
Lava Smart 4 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.56-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Smart 4 runs on Android 16 Go

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Highlights
  • Lava Smart 4 is offered in Ajanta Grey and Konark Gold colour options
  • It has an 8-megapixel rear camera
  • The handset has military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability
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Lava Smart 4 has been launched in India on Monday as the latest addition to the company's Smart Lineup. The latest affordable smartphone comes in two colour options and has a 5,000mAh battery. The new Lava Smart 4 features a 6.56-inch display and has 4G connectivity. On the rear, it has an 8-megapixel rear camera setup and runs on an octa-core Unisoc processor. The new phone is available in a single RAM and storage option in the country.

Lava Smart 4 Price in India

The Lava Smart 4 is priced at Rs. 8,499 in India for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It is released in Ajanta Grey and Konark Gold colour options. It is confirmed to be available through financial schemes across all offline retailers and service providers.

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The domestic smartphone maker confirmed that it will provide free doorstep after-sales service for the new Lava Smart 4, similar to other recently launched Lava handsets. The company launched the Lava Smart 4 Plus in June this year with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Lava Smart 4 Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano+nano) Lava Smart 4 runs on Android 16 Go. Lava has promised to provide two years of assured security updates for this model. The new Lava Smart series phone features a 6.56-inch qHD display.

The Lava Smart 4 runs on a Unisoc SC9863A processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The handset offers an additional 3GB of virtual RAM.

For optics, the Lava Smart 4 has an 8-megapixel rear camera. It features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The handset has military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) certification. It offers 4G connectivity. 

The Lava Smart 4 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging through a USB Type-C port.

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Further reading: Lava Smart 4, Lava Smart 4 Price in India, Lava Smart 4 Specifications, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Lava Smart 4 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.56-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
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