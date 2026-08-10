Lava Smart 4 has been launched in India on Monday as the latest addition to the company's Smart Lineup. The latest affordable smartphone comes in two colour options and has a 5,000mAh battery. The new Lava Smart 4 features a 6.56-inch display and has 4G connectivity. On the rear, it has an 8-megapixel rear camera setup and runs on an octa-core Unisoc processor. The new phone is available in a single RAM and storage option in the country.

Lava Smart 4 Price in India

The Lava Smart 4 is priced at Rs. 8,499 in India for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It is released in Ajanta Grey and Konark Gold colour options. It is confirmed to be available through financial schemes across all offline retailers and service providers.

The domestic smartphone maker confirmed that it will provide free doorstep after-sales service for the new Lava Smart 4, similar to other recently launched Lava handsets. The company launched the Lava Smart 4 Plus in June this year with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Lava Smart 4 Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano+nano) Lava Smart 4 runs on Android 16 Go. Lava has promised to provide two years of assured security updates for this model. The new Lava Smart series phone features a 6.56-inch qHD display.

The Lava Smart 4 runs on a Unisoc SC9863A processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The handset offers an additional 3GB of virtual RAM.

For optics, the Lava Smart 4 has an 8-megapixel rear camera. It features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The handset has military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) certification. It offers 4G connectivity.

The Lava Smart 4 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging through a USB Type-C port.