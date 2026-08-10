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  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets Under Rs. 30,000 From Samsung, Lenovo, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets Under Rs. 30,000 From Samsung, Lenovo, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 16:47 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets Under Rs. 30,000 From Samsung, Lenovo, and More

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering discounts on Lenovo tablets

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Highlights
  • Amazon Freedom Sale is offering up to 40 percent off on tablets
  • Amazon Freedom Sale is offering cashbacks on tablets
  • You can save up to Rs. 19,000 on your next Acer tablet
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has entered its fourth day, and there are still plenty of deals available for customers. You can get your hands on new gadgets, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other smart home appliances at relatively low prices. The e-commerce giant is offering direct discounts on devices, in addition to bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses. The company has also listed tablets from a number of reputable brands, such as Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo, at discounted prices across different price segments, including budget, mid-range, and premium.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Tablets Under Rs. 30,000

If you are interested in buying a new tablet and have a budget of about Rs. 30,000, you can save up to Rs. 19,000 while purchasing one during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. The company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions, allowing you to maximise your savings. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is available at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 27,999. Similarly, you can get your hands on the Lenovo IdeaTab with a stylus at a relatively low price of Rs. 24,999. You can also get the model with cellular connectivity.

Here is the list of the best deals on tablets under Rs. 30,000 that you might want to consider purchasing during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. The prices mentioned below do not include the additional bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and cashback that you can avail of during checkout.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets Under Rs. 30,000

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Rs. 27,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Rs. 27,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
Acer Iconia iM11-12M Rs. 39,990 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Acer Iconia iM11-12M with Stylus Pen & Keyboard Rs. 43,990 Rs. 24,499 Buy Now
Lenovo Tab Rs. 21,000 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen Rs. 48,000 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab 5G With Pen Rs. 53,000 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Tab Plus Rs. 34,000 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
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Acer Iconia Tab iM11

Acer Iconia Tab iM11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.45-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2200x1440 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256MB
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7400mAh
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, Samsung, Lenovo, Acer
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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