Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has entered its fourth day, and there are still plenty of deals available for customers. You can get your hands on new gadgets, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other smart home appliances at relatively low prices. The e-commerce giant is offering direct discounts on devices, in addition to bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses. The company has also listed tablets from a number of reputable brands, such as Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo, at discounted prices across different price segments, including budget, mid-range, and premium.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Tablets Under Rs. 30,000

If you are interested in buying a new tablet and have a budget of about Rs. 30,000, you can save up to Rs. 19,000 while purchasing one during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. The company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions, allowing you to maximise your savings. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is available at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 27,999. Similarly, you can get your hands on the Lenovo IdeaTab with a stylus at a relatively low price of Rs. 24,999. You can also get the model with cellular connectivity.

Here is the list of the best deals on tablets under Rs. 30,000 that you might want to consider purchasing during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. The prices mentioned below do not include the additional bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and cashback that you can avail of during checkout.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets Under Rs. 30,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.