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  • Redmi Note 17 4G Price Revealed via Retail Listing; Could Feature 6.83 Inch Display, 7,700mAh Battery

Redmi Note 17 4G Price Revealed via Retail Listing; Could Feature 6.83-Inch Display, 7,700mAh Battery

Redmi Note 17 4G is listed with a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 16:44 IST
Redmi Note 17 4G Price Revealed via Retail Listing; Could Feature 6.83-Inch Display, 7,700mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Epto.it

Redmi Note 17 4G runs on Android with Xiaomi HyperOS 3

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 4G has been prematurely listed by a retailer
  • Redmi Note 17 4G could feature 256GB storage
  • It is likely to feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera
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Redmi Note 17 5G was launched in the Indian market recently. As we await the release of the 4G variant of the Redmi Note 17, a new retailer listing has surfaced, revealing the pricing and several other details about the upcoming smartphone. The listing shows the Redmi Note 17 4G with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display. It has a 7,700mAh battery and a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset. The listing suggests that the launch is just around the corner. 

Redmi Note 17 4G Price (Expected)

Italian website Epto has listed the Redmi Note 17 4G smartphone with a 'coming soon' tag, disclosing its pricing and specifications. It costs EUR 291.90 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Celestial Purple colour. 

For comparison, the Redmi Note 17 5G launched in India at Rs. 27,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is available in Arctic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colours.

Redmi Note 17 4G Specifications (Expected)

As per the listing, the dual SIM (nano+eSIM) Redmi Note 17 4G runs on Android with Xiaomi HyperOS 3. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED 1.5K (1280 × 2772 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 447ppi pixel density, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. 

An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 processor powers the Redmi Note 17 4G, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit with autofocus and an LED flash. It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The listing shows the Redmi Note 17 4G with a 7,700mAh battery and support for 45W wired fast charging. It features an in-display fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS and 4G LTE. It has an IP65 protection rating. The phone measures 169.7 x 79.14 x 8.45 mm and weighs approximately 224 grams.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 4G, Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 5G, Redmi Note 17 4G Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Redmi Note 17 4G Price Revealed via Retail Listing; Could Feature 6.83-Inch Display, 7,700mAh Battery
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