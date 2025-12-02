Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is the company's first tri-fold smartphone, with a 10.0-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. The launch of this new device marks Samsung's entry into the multi-folding smartphone market, intensifying competition. Chinese tech brand Huawei launched the world's first tri-fold phone, the Mate XT Ultimate Design, in September 2024. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has launched as a rival to this device. Both phones house a 5,600mAh battery, but Huawei offers better wired and wireless charging speeds. Samsung's phone has a tri-folding design with dual inward hinges; the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, on the other hand, uses a single outward folding design.

Which of these triple-foldable smartphones stands out with better features? Here's a comparison to help you decide which foldable flagship is the best.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Price

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung has set the price of the Galaxy Z TriFold at KRW 3,59,400 million (approx. Rs. 2.2 lakh) in South Korea, and the handset will go on sale in the country on December 12. It is also expected to debut in China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE by the end of December, and will be available in the US in Q1 2026.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, in comparison, is priced from CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is available in a single Crafted Black shade, while the Mate XT Ultimate Design is offered in Black and Red colours.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Design

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung's triple-screen smartphone features two differently sized hinges with a dual-rail structure. It has an inward-folding design. It measures 159.2x75.0x12.9mm in the folded state and 159.2x214.1x3.9mm when unfolded. It weighs around 309g.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate flaunts a single-hinge design with an outward fold. It measures 156.7x73x12.8mm (single screen), 156.7x143x7.45mm (dual screen), and 156.7x219x3.6mm (triple screen), and it weighs 298g.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Vs Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Display

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: The new phone has a 10-inch QXGA+ (2,160x1,584 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with 2,600nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design has a 10.2-inch (3,184x2,232 pixels) flexible LTPO OLED screen in the fully unfolded state. It gets a 7.9-inch (2,048x2,232 pixels) screen when folded once, and a 6.4-inch (1,008x2,232 pixels) single screen in the fully folded state. It has OLED screens with up to 90Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rates.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Vs Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Processor

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has an octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It is preloaded with Android 16-based OneUI 8.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: This model uses Huawei's Kirin 9010 chipset alongside 16GB of RAM. It is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It runs on HarmonyOS 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Vs Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold boasts a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and up to 30x digital zoom. The phone features a 10-megapixel selfie camera on both the cover screen and main screen.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: The rear camera setup of Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS and variable aperture that ranges between f/1.2 and f/4.0. The camera unit also comprises a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom, OIS. For selfies and video calls, the phone boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the display,

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Vs Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Huawei has packed a 5,600mAh battery in the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. It supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold offers advanced specifications with its larger main display and strong rear camera setup. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design leads in faster 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. It is available in two finishes and more RAM and storage configurations. If Huawei's app limitations are not a concern, the Mate XT is a recommended option. Users seeking better software support, international availability and the latest specifications can opt for the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold.

FAQs

Q. Which chipset powers the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

Q. What is the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold?

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold houses a 5,600mAh battery.

Q. What are the colour options on the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold?

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold comes in a single Crafted Black finish.

Q. How many rear camera sensors are there in the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold?

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has a triple rear camera unit.

