Bitcoin Surges Above $93,000 as Liquidity Boost, Institutional Access Lift Market Confidence

Crypto market sees renewed strength as improving liquidity boosts trader participation mid-week.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 13:32 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jonathan Borba

Crypto market rebounds as Bitcoin and major altcoins record strong gains on improved liquidity

Highlights
  • Broader crypto rebound builds as traders re-enter after volatility
  • Institutional access expands as ETFs and banks open new crypto routes
  • Altcoins post strong gains with Solana and XRP leading the rebound
Bitcoin rose to $93,300 (roughly Rs. 84.1 lakh) on Wednesday after a strong V-shaped rebound restored bullish momentum across the crypto market. Sentiment improved sharply as the US Federal Reserve officially ended Quantitative Tightening and injected $13.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,21,525 crore) into funding markets, expanding liquidity conditions. Meanwhile, institutional participation increased after major firms eased access to crypto exposure, helping reinforce confidence. Ethereum (ETH) traded near $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.75 lakh). As per the Gadgets 360 tracker, Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 84.1 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.75 lakh.

Altcoins Rebound Sharply as Liquidity Improves

Altcoins posted strong gains in line with Bitcoin's surge. Solana (SOL) rose to $142 (roughly Rs. 12,807), XRP reached $2.19 (roughly Rs. 198), and Binance Coin (BNB) traded at $894.85 (roughly Rs. 80,707). Dogecoin (DOGE) stood at $0.14 (roughly Rs. 13.5).

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange, said Bitcoin's surge was driven by renewed demand and ETF activity. “Bitcoin staged a powerful rebound, surging nearly 7 percent after the US market opened. The catalyst came from Vanguard's reversal of its Bitcoin ETF ban, unlocking new demand through BlackRock's $IBIT, which saw over $1.8 billion (roughly Rs. 1,62,270 crore) in trading volume within two hours [...] Ethereum gained 8.7 percent, reclaiming $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.70 lakh) amidst renewed optimism. Technically, BTC faces resistance near $93,000–$94,000 (roughly Rs. 84.1 lakh–Rs. 84.9 lakh), while ETH must clear $3,100 (roughly Rs. 2.79 lakh) to confirm a bullish breakout.”

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk said institutional accessibility and macro shifts are reinforcing momentum. “This broader accessibility, combined with rising expectations of a December Fed rate cut, has helped restore short-term confidence. Key levels to watch are $90,000 (roughly Rs. 81.1 lakh) support and $92,500 (roughly Rs. 83.3 lakh) resistance [...] Especially if ETF inflows continue and macro sentiment remains supportive.”

Akshat Siddant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said renewed liquidity is driving Bitcoin's surge.
“US financial institutions have also ramped up their use of repo facilities, further supporting risk assets. At the same time, Bitcoin exchange reserves have dropped to multiyear lows of 2.19 million BTC, contributing to the buying pressure. Trading near $93,000 (roughly Rs. 84.1 lakh), BTC now faces resistance at $96,000 (roughly Rs. 86.4 lakh), with solid support building at $87,800 (roughly Rs. 79.1 lakh).”

Falling exchange reserves and new channels of crypto participation from major financial players have contributed to improving sentiment, keeping traders cautiously optimistic despite volatility.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto News
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Binance Names Co-Founder Yi He as Co-CEO; Will Lead Firm Alongside Richard Teng

