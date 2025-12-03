Technology News
Nubia Fold With 6,560mAh Battery, 8-Inch OLED Display Launched Alongside Nubia Flip 3: Price, Features

Nubia Flip 3 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC and packs a 4,610mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 11:57 IST
Nubia Fold With 6,560mAh Battery, 8-Inch OLED Display Launched Alongside Nubia Flip 3: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Fold will be available for purchase in Japan soon, while Flip 3 will go on sale in January 2026

Highlights
  • Nubia Fold features an 8-inch 120Hz OLED main display
  • Nubia Flip 3 offers a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED inner screen
  • Both foldables include IP5X and IPX4 dust and water resistance
ZTE's Nubia brand has introduced two new foldable smartphones in Japan, expanding its lineup with both a clamshell-style and a book-style option aimed at different segments of the foldable market. The Nubia Fold is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a 6,560mAh battery, while the Nubia Flip 3 is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC and a 4,610mAh battery. With launches scheduled for December and early 2026, Nubia is expected to position these devices for a broader international rollout in the coming year.

Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3 Price, Availability

Nubia Fold price is set at JPY 178,560 (roughly Rs. 1,03,500), and it will go on sale in Japan on December 4 via Japanese website Y!mobile. The Nubia Flip 3 will be available starting mid-January 2026, with pricing expected to be announced closer to launch. Both devices are expected to reach more markets in 2026.

Nubia Fold Features, Specifications

As the larger of the two foldable phones, the Nubia Fold features an 8-inch OLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,480×2,200 pixels. The cover screen measures 6.5-inch and also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes with Android 15 out of the box. 

The rear camera system of the Nubia Fold includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. There are two 20-pixel selfie cameras, one on the main display and another on the cover screen. 

You get a 6,560mAh battery on the Nubia Fold with 55W charging support. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. The Fold measures 144×160×5.4mm when open and 73×160×11.1mm when closed. It weighs 249g and carries IP5X and IPX4 dust and water resistance ratings.

Nubia Flip 3 Features, Specifications

The clamshell-style Nubia Flip 3 carries a 6.9-inch flexible full-HD+ OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is a 4-inch AMOLED panel. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone ships with Android 15. 

For optics, the Nubia Flip 3 has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens at the back. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. 

The Nubia Flip 3 is equipped with a 4,610mAh battery. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity options. Similar to the Fold, the Flip 3 comes with IP5X and IPX4 dust and water resistance ratings. The handset measures 76×170×7.5mm when open and 76×87×15.9mm when closed and weighs around 188g. 

Further reading: Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3, Nubia Fold Launch, Nubia Flip 3 Launch, Nubia Fold Price, Nubia Fold Specifications, Nubia Flip 3 Specifications, Nubia
