Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery

Mrs Deshpande (2025) is a dark psychological thriller starring Madhuri Dixit in a bold, intense role.

Updated: 2 December 2025 23:19 IST
Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Madhuri Dixit stars in Mrs Deshpande (2025), thriller streaming December 19 JioHotstar

  • Madhuri Dixit plays a chilling, de-glamorised serial killer
  • Inspired by the French series La Mante, with emotional tension
  • Premieres on JioHotstar on December 19, 2025
Mrs Deshpande is a drama that includes the heartfelt journey of a middle-aged woman who finds her identity after living years with his family. The story gives a theme of thriller, suspense and murder mysteries. There are relatable characters in the story, and the narrative is so subtle. The film shows the change of an ordinary woman into a serial killer. She kills many people one after another because of some revenge, and the cops run behind her to find her.

When and Where to Watch

This film is going to premiere on JioHotstar from December 19, 2025. Madhuri's fans are waiting for her to see her on their screens.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the series is really tense with thrilling crime scenes done by Madhuri as Mrs Deshpane. She kills one after another so many people. Her son has become a detective and finds the reason behind these deaths. She shows herself as an ordinary woman who has a good family and commits a heinous crime. The detective runs behind the reason for her killing brutally lots of people. She is also taken to jail for that, and then there are many twists and turns, which are worth it to watch it as per the inside news.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Madhuri in the lead role, Siddharth Chandekar as her son or detective, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and others are there in the series. Nagesh Kukunoor is the director of this thriller series, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.

Reception

Mrs Deshpande is anticipated by Madhuri's fans and the ones who love watching thrillers and crime-related series. It has an IMDb rating yet to be discovered, as it has not been released yet.

 

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Daniel Craig Whodunit
Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.

