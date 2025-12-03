Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3a Community Edition will be unveiled later this month. The company involved users directly in the creation process through open submissions and collaborative design with the Nothing Phone 2a, and its successor will be the second handset to get the same treatment. With expanded categories, a longer development timeline, and global participation, the company says that this year's Community Edition model will showcase the work of emerging creators.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launch Date Announced

Nothing has announced that the Phone 3a Community Edition will launch on December 9 at 1pm GMT (6:30pm IST), the company confirmed in a press release. The Community Edition Project was first announced in March this year as part of the company's ongoing effort to involve its user community in product creation.

This marks the second edition of Nothing's Community Edition programme. The company received 700 entries this year and broadened the categories as well. Rather than choosing winners in phases like last time, Nothing revealed all selected creators at once. The longer schedule allowed for a more streamlined and cohesive nine-month development process, the company said.

Four winning creators were flown to London earlier this year to work with the Nothing team and bring their ideas to life across hundreds of meetings. Their contributions span four areas, including hardware concept and packaging design, accessory design, lock screen clock and wallpaper design, and marketing campaign. The London-based OEM added that the winning creators will also receive a GBP 1,000 (roughly Rs. 1,19,600) cash prize.

First Community Edition Project From Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition, launched in India in October 2024, was the first-ever smartphone developed with the participation of the Nothing community. It sports a glow-in-the-dark design with a green phosphorescent material coating on the back. At launch, the 12GB + 256GB configuration of the handset cost Rs. 29,999. The model was made available in India, the UK, Europe, and the US, with only 1,000 units offered for purchase.

Nothing Phone 3a Price in India, Features

Notably, the standard Nothing Phone 3a, offered in Black, Blue, and White shades, was unveiled in India in March alongside a Pro variant. It is priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, respectively. The handset features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and ships with Android 15-based NothingOS 3.1.

For optics, Nothing Phone 3a includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back, alongside a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset has a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging. It includes 10 new ringtones and alerts, along with features like Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Glyph Composer and more.