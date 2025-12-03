Technology News
Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Global Launch

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Note 15 Pro+ 5G models may come with a 200-megapixel camera.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 December 2025 12:33 IST
Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Global Launch

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ was launched in China in August

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 series may comprise standard, Pro, and Pro+ models
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+ may cost EUR 399 and EUR 499, respectively
  • All models are tipped to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2
The Redmi Note 15 5G series is expected to be launched in India and the global markets, comprising three models — Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the price and specifications of all three models have been leaked by a tipster. The Redmi Note 15 5G is tipped to come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen, while the Pro and Pro+ variants may sport identical 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED displays.

Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price (Expected)

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore's latest posts on X, the Redmi 15 5G price could be set at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 31,400) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, with the same RAM and storage configuration, may be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 41,900) and EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 52,400), respectively.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15 5G will sport a 6.77-inch (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as per the tipster. It may measure 164 x 75.42 x 7.35mm in terms of dimensions and tip the scales at 178g. The handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

For optics, the upcoming Redmi Note 15 5G is tipped to have a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It could also get a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

As per the tipster, the Redmi handset will have an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is also said to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to pack a 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G are tipped to share several specifications. Both handsets may sport 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED screens with a (1,280 x 2,772 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 447 PPI pixel density, and 3,200 nits peak brightness. As per the tipster, both Pro and Pro+ models are likely to get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the Pro variant could get the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra SoC. Both models are expected to come with an IP68 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers.

For optics, the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ will have a 200-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pro model is tipped to have the same selfie camera as the standard model, while the Pro+ variant could get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Pro variant could pack a 6,580mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, meanwhile, may have a 6,500mAh battery with significantly faster 100W HyperCharge support.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Samsung Teases Exynos 2600 Chip Expected to Debut on Flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
Poco C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Features Confirmed

