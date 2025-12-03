Motorola Edge 70 was launched globally by the smartphone maker in November. Leaks regarding a purported Edge 70 Ultra model have also surfaced online. Expected to be marketed as the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, the key specifications of this handset were recently leaked. Now, the renders of Motorola's purported Edge 70 Ultra give us a good look at its design. The handset is seen in two colourways, and it is said to be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Design, Specifications (Expected)

Android Authority reports that it has been able to obtain the renders of the rumoured Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, revealing the design of the handset. The handset is shown in blue and green shades. It might feature a textured rear panel, featuring a square camera module in the top-left corner. The Motorola branding appears in the centre of the back panel, too.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra might feature a triple rear camera unit.

Photo Credit: Android Authority

The power button and volume controllers could be placed on the right side of the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, the leaked renders suggest. Meanwhile, the left side might feature an unspecified button, which will reportedly be used for either triggering AI tools or be mapped to other functions.

The Motorola Edge 70 might sport a triple camera setup on the rear panel, coupled with an LED flash. The report added that the three cameras could house the main, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto sensors. Moreover, both colourways are said to feature an aluminium frame.

While the front design of the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra remains under wraps, the publication expects the handset to ship with a centred hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera. Additionally, it will reportedly be equipped with a flat display, surrounded by thin and uniform bezels.

As the tech firm has yet to announce any plans to launch of the handset, the information above should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, more details about the phone are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Recently, the key specifications of the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra were leaked. It is said to sport an OLED display with 1.5K resolution. Powering the handset could be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, which was launched globally on November 26.