Google Expands Its AI-Powered Virtual Apparel Try On Tool to India

It is part of the company’s Shopping Graph offering
Users can upload their photo to see how an outfit would look on them
Google is using a custom AI model for fashion for this feature
Google's virtual try on feature, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool that allows users to see how they would look in an outfit, is finally coming to India. The Mountain View-based tech giant announced the expansion of the feature on Wednesday, highlighting that the users in the country can now find a new “try it on” icon across Google. Tapping the button will let them access the tool and see if they would prefer the look or not, before making a purchase. Notably, it is part of the company's Shopping Graph offering.
Google's Virtual Try On Comes to India
In a blog post, the tech giant announced that the AI-powered shopping feature, which was first announced at Google I/O in May, and was released to select users in July, is finally coming to Indian users.
