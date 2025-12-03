Technology News
Google Expands Its AI-Powered Virtual Apparel Try On Tool to India

To use the feature, users will have to look for a “try it on” icon on apparel product listings across Google.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 December 2025 13:09 IST
Google Expands Its AI-Powered Virtual Apparel Try On Tool to India

Photo Credit: Google

The virtual try on feature was first announced at Google I/O in May

Highlights
  • It is part of the company’s Shopping Graph offering
  • Users can upload their photo to see how an outfit would look on them
  • Google is using a custom AI model for fashion for this feature
Google's virtual try on feature, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool that allows users to see how they would look in an outfit, is finally coming to India. The Mountain View-based tech giant announced the expansion of the feature on Wednesday, highlighting that the users in the country can now find a new “try it on” icon across Google. Tapping the button will let them access the tool and see if they would prefer the look or not, before making a purchase. Notably, it is part of the company's Shopping Graph offering.

Google's Virtual Try On Comes to India

In a blog post, the tech giant announced that the AI-powered shopping feature, which was first announced at Google I/O in May, and was released to select users in July, is finally coming to Indian users.

Developing. . .

Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Google Expands Its AI-Powered Virtual Apparel Try On Tool to India
