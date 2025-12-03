Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Teases Exynos 2600 Chip Expected to Debut on Flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung is expected to launch Exynos 2600-powered Galaxy S26 smartphones in South Korea and Europe.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 12:27 IST
Samsung Teases Exynos 2600 Chip Expected to Debut on Flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Exynos 2600 is likely to boast a 6+3+1 architecture

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Exynos 2600 will succeed the Exynos 2500
  • The launch date of Exynos 2600 is still under wraps
  • Exynos 2600 could be used in the Galaxy S26 series
Advertisement

Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip will arrive soon as the company's next flagship mobile processor. It will succeed the Exynos 2500 and is expected to power the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series of smartphones. The move would mark a shift in Samsung's strategy, as the company could finally use in-house chips after relying on third-party chipmakers like Qualcomm for its recent flagship models. The Exynos 2600 is built by Samsung Foundry and is likely to offer improved performance over its predecessor, and it could also help Samsung cut down on production costs.

Samsung Exynos 2600: What We Know So Far

In a YouTube video on Wednesday, Samsung officially teased the Exynos 2600. The 30-second video was shared with a 'coming soon' tag, and it describes the chipset as 'refined at the core', suggesting system-level upgrades. Samsung also claims that the Exynos 2600 is 'optimised at every level'.

The Exynos 2600 chip is expected to debut with the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra models in early next year. If the company's previous models are any indication, countries like the US, Japan, and China could see the launch of the Galaxy S26 trio powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets. Markets including South Korea and Europe, in contrast, will get the Exynos 2600 variants.

While the detailed technical specifications of the Exynos 2600 are still under wraps, previous leaks have claimed that the Exynos 2600 is built on Samsung Foundry's 2nm process. It is said to come with improved AI features to compete with offerings from Qualcomm and Apple. The upcoming chipset bearing model number S5E9965 earlier popped up on the Geekbench website with a 3,047 single core score and a 10,025 multi core score.

The Exynos 2600 is likely to feature a 6+3+1 architecture, with six cores clocked at 2.46GHz and three cores running at 2.96 GHz. The prime core might have a peak clock speed of 3.55GHz.

Samsung used the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Galaxy chipset in the Galaxy S25 series in all markets. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ arrived with Exynos 2400 SoC in select markets. The adoption of in-house Exynos chipsets will help the South Korean brand to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm. It may also help the company to revive its foundry and System LSI division.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Exynos 2600, Exynos 2600 Features, Exynos 2600 Specifications, Samsung Exynos 2600, Exynos
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nubia Fold With 6,560mAh Battery, 8-Inch OLED Display Launched Alongside Nubia Flip 3: Price, Features
Poco C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Features Confirmed

Related Stories

Samsung Teases Exynos 2600 Chip Expected to Debut on Flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold May Cost in India
  2. iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts
  3. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  4. Nubia Fold With 8-Inch OLED Display Launched Alongside Nubia Flip 3
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  7. Redmi 15C 5G Camera Details Confirmed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  9. Red Dead Redemption Comes to Android and iOS via Netflix Games
  10. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Features Confirmed
  2. Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Global Launch
  3. Apple Might Launch Only Three iPhone Models in 2026, IDC Data Suggests
  4. Samsung Teases Exynos 2600 Chip Expected to Debut on Flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
  5. Nubia Fold With 6,560mAh Battery, 8-Inch OLED Display Launched Alongside Nubia Flip 3: Price, Features
  6. iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts: Specifications, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Pricing Revealed; Here's How Much It Might Cost in India and Other Markets
  8. YouTube Recap 2025 Rolled Out With Personalised Cards, Video Viewing Insights
  9. Apple to Reportedly Resist Government’s Directive to Preload Sanchar Saathi App: 5 Things to Know
  10. Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare DLC Now Available on Android and iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »