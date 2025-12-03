Apple could introduce a smaller iPhone lineup in the fall of 2026. As per IDC, the Cupertino-based tech giant could only launch three iPhone devices next year, breaking away from a pattern that has continued since 2020. The company is reportedly planning to push the vanilla iPhone model to 2027 and will take longer for the development of the Air model's successor. This means next year, the tech giant could only bring out three models to choose from. Notably, previous reports have claimed that one of these three models could be the purported iPhone Fold.

Apple Could Launch Only Three iPhone Models Next Year

According to the latest shipment data and projections from IDC, iPhone shipments could drop by as much as 4.2 percent in 2026. While the report highlights issues such as memory component shortage as one of the factors, the biggest reason is said to be moving the purported iPhone 18 to 2027.

Ever since 2020, Apple has introduced four different iPhone models each year. Out of these, two spots were booked by the Pro and Pro Max variants, and the third has always been the base model. The fourth slot is where the company got creative, and over the years, the position has been taken by the mini variant, the Plus variant, and most recently, the ultra-thin Air variant.

However, multiple reports have now suggested that Apple could push the base model to early 2027, alongside the speculated iPhone 18e. According to a 9to5Mac report, the next generation of the iPhone Air might also get delayed due to the development cycle taking longer than expected.

That leaves only the Pro models in the lineup. However, earlier reports have claimed that Apple's entry to the foldable segment is expected next year, with the model that's being called the iPhone Fold. The company is about seven generations behind the pioneers in the space, Samsung, and it is unclear whether a foldable will become a regular in the future iPhone lineups as well.

Notably, despite switching things around, the company is still expected to launch five models in one year, just in different months. This is likely why IDC expects an uptick of 5.4 percent for iOS shipments in 2027.