Technology News
loading

Binance Pay Launches in US Amid Massive Withdrawals Shaking Up Platform

Binance users residing in the US must update their app to avail this Pay feature.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 14 December 2022 15:43 IST
Binance Pay Launches in US Amid Massive Withdrawals Shaking Up Platform

Photo Credit: Binance

Binance had first launched its Pay feature last year

Highlights
  • Binance is witnessing massive withdrawals
  • Binance Pay users in the US will get to pay immediately in 150 cryptos
  • Binance does not charge fees from Pay users

Binance is not shying away from expanding its crypto services for the convenience of its users despite the ongoing crunch in the crypto market. Almost 22 months since launching its Binance Pay mobile app in the international markets, the exchange has now rolled-out the service for its customers in the US. The feature, which supports peer-to-peer payments as well as merchant transactions, enables users to facilitate immediate payments via cryptocurrencies supported by Binance. The exchange does not charge a gas fee for facilitating transactions through the Binance Pay app.

The users of Binance residing in the US must update their app to avail this Pay feature.

“Keep building,” said Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the exchange, as he posted an official announcement on the development on Twitter.

The global crypto market, at this point, is laying low on the financial scale after the FTX crypto exchange dramatically declared bankruptcy owing to mismanagement of funds and a massive liquidity crunch last month.

Within days, over $200 billion (roughly Rs. 16,33,300 crore) were wiped off from the crypto market post FTX's downfall, with the prices of majority cryptocurrencies having taken a hit.

As the crypto market valuation cascaded from its trillion-dollar pedestal, a large chunk of investors pulled back from the risky situation for the time being, leaving the industry breathless.

Binance, too, witnessed unusual activities on its platform. While its native BNB token dived by over seven percent in recent days, the platform also recorded large withdrawals.

Net outflows of digital tokens from Binance amounted to about $3.7 billion (INR conversions needed) in the past week, Bloomberg reported on December 13, citing data from research firm Nansen.

Zhao quickly stepped in to say that things are stabalised and that the platform has seen even higher withdrawals.

This is the second time in the recent days that Binance became a subject of public scrutiny.

In the last week of November, Binance moved BTC 127,000 amounting to around $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,320 crore) at the time in one transaction to an ‘anonymous' wallet.

Later, the platform explained that the exchange was conducting an audit of its proof-of-reserves to ensure users that the platform would be able to handle big withdrawals.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance Pay, Binance
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Find X6 Leaked Design Render Offers Look at Redesigned Rear Camera Module
Airtel 5G Service Launches in Lucknow in Select Areas
Featured video of the day
Best Camera Phones of 2022

Related Stories

Binance Pay Launches in US Amid Massive Withdrawals Shaking Up Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  3. Airtel 5G Service Launches in Lucknow in Select Areas
  4. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  5. Infinix Zero Ultra Set to Launch in India on December 20
  6. Tim Cook Admits That iPhones Use Sony Camera Sensors
  7. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  8. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  9. AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China, Data Successfully Retrieved
  10. iOS 16.2 Update Adds 5G Support in India, Apple Music Sing
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022, Along With Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
  2. Airtel 5G Service Launches in Lucknow in Select Areas
  3. Binance Pay Launches in US Amid Massive Withdrawals Shaking Up Platform
  4. FTX Collapse: Secret Software Change Allowed Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Exchange to Use Client Funds
  5. Oppo Find X6 Leaked Design Render Offers Look at Redesigned Rear Camera Module
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G Spotted on FCC, TUV Certification Websites; Specifications Tipped: Details
  7. AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China; Data From Five Servers Successfully Retrieved, MoHFW Says
  8. Mahindra to Invest Rs. 10,000 Crore on EV Development, Manufacturing in Pune
  9. Vivo S16 Pro Design Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  10. Italy Partners With Algorand to Become First EU Country to Tweak Banking Systems With Blockchain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.