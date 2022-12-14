Technology News
loading

Airtel 5G Service Launches in Lucknow in Select Areas

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in India in a phased manner.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 14 December 2022 16:23 IST
Airtel 5G Service Launches in Lucknow in Select Areas

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Airtel

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in many cities across India

Highlights
  • It will be rolled out in a phased manner
  • Telecom operators in India started offering 5G services from October
  • Airtel 5G is already available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services here. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread, according to a press statement.

"Currently operational at Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and a few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," said Sovan Mukherjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh.

Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speed up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds, he added.

"The upgraded network will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, instant uploading of photos along with revolutionising technical changes in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics," Mukherjee said.

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in many cities across India, while other locations will receive the coverage in the coming months. Last month, Airtel rolled out 5G network in Patna, Gurgaon, Guwahati and Lohegaon Airport in Pune. Earlier, the company announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Last month, it was reported that Airtel 5G unique users for the telecom operator have crossed the 1 million mark. The company achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch.

Moreover, Apple has also announced the rolling out of official 5G support on iPhone models in India, starting at 11:30pm on December 13. The support is available for subscribers with Jio and Airtel connections. The 5G compatibility will be available in iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 families as well as the latest iPhone SE model.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel 5G, Bharti Airtel, 5G
Binance Pay Launches in US Amid Massive Withdrawals Shaking Up Platform
Featured video of the day
Best Camera Phones of 2022

Related Stories

Airtel 5G Service Launches in Lucknow in Select Areas
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  3. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  4. OnePlus 11R Could Feature an Alert Slider, IR Blaster
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  6. AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China, Data Successfully Retrieved
  7. Oppo A58x 5G With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra  Specifications Tipped Through TENAA Listing
  9. Instagram Rolling Out Notes, Candid Stories Features
  10. Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 7 Platform With Multi-Link Mesh Networking: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Pay India Head Quits Within Four Months of Taking Charge
  2. Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 7 Platform With Multi-Link Mesh Networking: All You Need To Know
  3. Oppo Inno Day 2022: Air Glass 2 Assisted Reality Glasses, OHealth H1 Monitor, MariSilicon Y Audio Chip Announced
  4. Samsung Forms Dedicated Application Processor Team, Could Be Planning New Processor: Report
  5. Truecaller Rolls Out ‘Family Plan’ with Support for Multiple Users for Android
  6. Vivo X Flip Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped To Launch Soon
  7. FTX Collapse: Crypto Exchange to Fight Bahamas Demand for Access to Internal Records, Data
  8. YouTube Introduces Improved Bot Detection Feature, to Notify Users Posting Spam Comments: Details
  9. Instagram Introduces Candid Stories, 'Add Yours' Nominations, Notes and More: All Details
  10. Moto Razr 2022, Along With Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.