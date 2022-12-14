Airtel 5G Service Launches in Lucknow in Select Areas

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services here. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread, according to a press statement.

"Currently operational at Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and a few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," said Sovan Mukherjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh.

Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speed up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds, he added.

"The upgraded network will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, instant uploading of photos along with revolutionising technical changes in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics," Mukherjee said.

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in many cities across India, while other locations will receive the coverage in the coming months. Last month, Airtel rolled out 5G network in Patna, Gurgaon, Guwahati and Lohegaon Airport in Pune. Earlier, the company announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Last month, it was reported that Airtel 5G unique users for the telecom operator have crossed the 1 million mark. The company achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch.

Moreover, Apple has also announced the rolling out of official 5G support on iPhone models in India, starting at 11:30pm on December 13. The support is available for subscribers with Jio and Airtel connections. The 5G compatibility will be available in iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 families as well as the latest iPhone SE model.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.