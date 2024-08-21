Technology News
English Edition

Binance Prevented $2.4 Billion in Losses in H1 2024, 45 Percent Were Linked to Scams: Report

As of March this year, Binance’s user asset holdings exceeded the mark of $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,38,719 crore).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2024 13:34 IST
Binance Prevented $2.4 Billion in Losses in H1 2024, 45 Percent Were Linked to Scams: Report

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Binance

Binance has deployed a threat monitoring system to detect suspicious transactions

Highlights
  • Binance said suspicious transactions are most likely to be detected aroun
  • Binance CTO has asked crypto holders to be vigilant
  • Scammers, hackers becoming sophisticated in targeting crypto ecosystems
Advertisement

Binance CEO Richard Teng, in a post on X, claimed that the exchange has managed to prevent losses of around $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 20,130 crore) between January and July this year. According to Binance, over 1.2 million global users were protected against financial losses during this period. Touted as the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance says it leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) technology coupled with manual reviews and audits to detect suspicious transactions.

As of March this year, Binance's user asset holdings exceeded the mark of $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,38,719 crore), the exchange had said in a blog at the time. The exchange is taking measures to ensure the safety of these funds and making it its umpteenth priority.

In a new blog Binance stated that out of the $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 20,130 crore) prevented in losses so far this year, withdrawals linked to suspected crypto scams made up over $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,227 crore), which is about 45 percent of the total amount.

Elaborating on its threat monitoring system the exchange explained that it is fueled by, “a powerful risk engine that conducts real-time monitoring, leveraging a hybrid of AI-based and manual review. This allows the Binance team to dynamically detect suspicious transactions and take action to protect users quickly.” This system has been deployed uniformly across all of Binance's verticals to protect both, individual and institutional investors against financial losses.

The exchange has shared an observation that suspicious transactions are most susceptible to being identified at the withdrawal stage, where the hacker or scammer is trying to bypass Binance's security systems.

Rohit Wad, Chief Technology Officer at Binance commented on the development saying, “The work of improving our systems and capabilities to stay ahead of potential threats is a continuous process as bad actors never stop devising new ways to breach crypto platforms' defenses.”

That said, Wad has instructed members of the crypto community that they, too, are responsible for maintaining the safety of their funds.

“Ultimately, users themselves play the largest role in safeguarding their assets. Stay informed, use strong security practices, and be cautious of potential scams,” the CTO added.

Along with AI and manual monitoring, Binance said it has deployed other features like customised pop-up notifications and wakeup calls to maintain safety of user funds across eight levels of risk severity parameters.

Earlier this month, the exchange had announced that it had recovered $73 million (approximately Rs. 612 crore) stolen by hackers and scammers from the global crypto sector as of July 31, 2024.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, AI, Crypto Scams
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z9s 5G: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Binance Prevented $2.4 Billion in Losses in H1 2024, 45 Percent Were Linked to Scams: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioTV+ App for Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire OS Devices Launched
  2. Moto G45 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Oppo F27 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: See Price
  4. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 With 6,650mAh Battery Unveiled
  6. Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Launched With Support for On-Device Gen AI Models
  7. Midjourney's Web Editor Now Lets You Edit Your AI-Generated Images
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Debut With These Three Rear Panel Options
  9. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Review
  10. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, V Flip 2 Designs Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. GPT-4o Fine-Tuning Feature Released, OpenAI to Allow Users to Train AI Model With Custom Datasets
  2. Borderlands 4 Announced at Gamescom, Will Release in 2025
  3. Binance Prevented $2.4 Billion in Losses in H1 2024, 45 Percent Were Linked to Scams: Report
  4. Google Photos Gets a New Feature That Lets Users Block a Person’s Face From Memories
  5. Microsoft Phi-3.5 Open-Source AI Models Released, Claimed to Outperform Gemini 1.5 Flash, GPT-4o Mini
  6. iQOO Z9s Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z9s 5G: Price, Specifications
  7. Banana Apocalypse Could Be Averted Thanks to Genetic Breakthrough
  8. Elon Musk Believes He Might Be Dead Before Humans Settle on Mars, Here's Why
  9. Europe’s JUICE Jupiter Probe Successfully Completes Historic Lunar Flyby
  10. 2K Announces Mafia: The Old Country, Sets 2025 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »