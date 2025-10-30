Technology News
How to Claim 18 Months of Free Google AI Pro Access on the MyJio App

Google AI Pro plan also offers 2TB of cloud storage across apps like Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 October 2025 18:40 IST
How to Claim 18 Months of Free Google AI Pro Access on the MyJio App

Reliance is offering free access to Google’s premium AI features for 18 months

Highlights
  • The Google AI Pro plan usually costs Rs. 1,950 per month in India
  • Free Google AI Pro plan will first be available to users between 18-25
  • The plan offers access to the Veo 3.1 Fast video generation model
Reliance and Google's partnership is going to bring Jio users benefits worth Rs. 35,100. Announced on Thursday, the two companies are coming together to offer 18 months of free access to the Google AI Pro subscription. This means these users will be able to access premium artificial intelligence (AI) models, including the company's latest image generation and video generation models. However, not everyone will be able to avail this big offer, as there are certain eligibility criteria. Let us take a detailed look at this Reliance-Google deal.

What are the Google AI Pro Subscription's Benefits

Once you activate the Google AI Pro plan, which costs Rs. 1,950 a month normally, you can get higher access to Gemini 2.5 Pro. Additionally, you will also get to use AI models such as Deep Research on 2.5 Pro, which is not available on the free tier. However, the biggest attraction is access to Veo 3.1 Fast.

Veo 3.1 Fast is Google's part of the frontier video generation model family, which lets you type a text description and generate a video with native audio enabled. The coders can take advantage of higher daily request limits in the Gemini command line interface (CLI) and Gemini Code Assist IDE extensions.

The subscription also adds the Gemini sidebar to Google Workspace apps, such as Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and more. When working on these platforms, users will be able to use Gemini for a wide range of tasks.

Additionally, it also brings perks such as higher access to NotebookLM, the AI filmmaking tool Flow, and the image-to-video generation platform Whisk. And of course, for the duration of the subscription, users also get access to 2TB of storage across Drive, Gmail, and Photos.

Google AI Pro Free Subscription

Reliance said that the offer will initially be available to users aged 18 to 25 who have recharged with an unlimited 5G plan. However, the company plans to expand the offer to include all Jio users across the country in the coming weeks. Notably, in July, the Mountain View-based tech giant offered access to the same plan for 12 months, but it was limited to eligible college and university students only.

How to Activate Free Google AI Pro Access for 18 Months

  1. Ensure you have an active Jio SIM card on your smartphone.
  2. Download the MyJio app.
  3. Open the app.
  4. You will see the offer at the top of the homepage titled “Pro plan of Google Gemini FREE”
  5. Tap on “Register interest”
  6. Follow the steps in the onboarding process.
  7. Choose the Google account you want to grant access to.
  8. That's it. You can now enjoy the perks of the subscription for the next 18 months.

FAQ: Jio Google AI Pro Offer

Can I get this offer if I'm not on a 5G plan?

No. To access the offer, you need to have an active unlimited 5G plan.

Is this better than the Airtel Perplexity Pro offer?

Airtel's Perplexity Pro offer is available for 12 months, while Google's plan is available for 18 months. Google's plan also offers a wider range of services.

What if I'm a Jio user but not 18-25 years old?

Then you will have to wait for a little longer. Reliance has said that it will bring the offer to all Jio users shortly.

Further reading: Reliance, Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Take-Two CEO Says AI Won't Be 'Very Good' at Making a Game Like Grand Theft Auto

