Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Hedge Appeal Increases for Investors Hit by British Pound Fiasco as Trading Volumes Skyrocket

Trading volumes between Bitcoin and the British pound jumped 233 percent in September overall from the month before, according to data from a research firm.

By Reuters |  Updated: 25 October 2022 13:49 IST
Bitcoin Hedge Appeal Increases for Investors Hit by British Pound Fiasco as Trading Volumes Skyrocket

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Volatility in safe-haven US bonds is near its highest since March 2020

Highlights
  • Bitcoin's volatility is near the lowest it's been all year
  • US Treasuries have been equally or more volatile than Bitcoin
  • One Bitcoin bought nearly GBP 19,000 on September 27

As a developed nation, you know your currency's in a spot of bother when investors start to hedge with Bitcoin.

After Britain's brief Prime Minister Liz Truss unleashed her mini-budget on September 23, filling financial markets with dread, a section of investors stampeded away from the pound and towards the cryptocurrency.

Trading volumes between Bitcoin and the pound jumped 233 percent in September overall from the month before, according to data from research firm CryptoCompare, while trading between the cryptocurrency and a similarly battered euro also jumped 68 percent.

"It was the first time we've seen such a huge increase in (Bitcoin) volumes for the currency of a developed country," said Ed Hindi, chief investment officer at Tyr Capital.

On the Monday after the Friday budget shock, when the pound fell to its lowest-ever level against the dollar, trading volumes between sterling and Bitcoin spiked to a daily record high of GBP 846 million (roughly Rs. 7,905 crore), according to market data firm Kaiko Research.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's volatility is near the lowest it's been all year. By contrast, volatility in safe-haven US bonds is near its highest since March 2020, as measured by the ICE BofAML US Bond Market Option Volatility Estimate Index.

In fact, over the past month of market ructions, US Treasuries have been equally or more volatile than Bitcoin, according to Refinitiv data. Both Bitcoin and the US 10-year note are now hovering at around 21, according to a measure of realised volatility, while at the start of September Bitcoin volatility was more than double that of the bond, at 65 versus 31.

Flight from crisis

In Bitcoin's infancy, a key selling point was its potential protection against currency depreciation and inflation. That narrative began to break down as greater institutional adoption meant cryptocurrencies traded more in lockstep with traditional risky corners of financial markets.

So are investors ready to bet on Bitcoin as a hedge again?

The pound volumes echoed similar instances of investors jumping into Bitcoin when fiat money came under pressure, including in Russia and Ukraine this year.

Experts pointed to the comparative ease for small investors of buying Bitcoin, rather than entering the gold or FX markets, as one factor behind the trend.

"Bitcoin has always been not as much as 'flight to safety' as a 'flight from crisis' asset, even though GBP is nowhere near as weak as the rouble," added Ben McMillan, chief investment officer at IDX Digital Assets.

Some market participants said the flows from sterling were also driven by savvy traders taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities from changes in the price of Bitcoin.

One Bitcoin bought nearly GBP 19,000 (roughly Rs. 17,910,00) on September 27, its highest level in the last six weeks, versus around GBP 17,000 (roughly Rs. 16,02,700) on 24 October.

Price of Bitcoin

Bitcoin is no safe bet. Clearly.

The world's largest cryptocurrency has tumbled over 58 percent this year, while the traditional safety plays of gold and US bonds are down about 10 percent and 15 percent respectively, sterling has lost 16 percent and the S&P 500 has fallen more than 21 percent.

Bitcoin has stabilised somewhat in recent weeks, though, hovering roughly around the $19,000 (roughly Rs. 15,72,000) mark.

Trading volumes between Bitcoin and sterling have now fallen back to around the levels they were before the mini-budget, CryptoCompare analysts said, with the pound recovering ground after the UK government reversed its fiscal plans.

Some crypto watchers say the September surge was nonetheless a reflection of Bitcoin's enduring appeal as an asset outside mainstream finance.

"Large outflows from GBP into BTC imply investors see the value of having hard-capped, incorruptible, decentralised money as an alternative to currencies backed by central banks and governments," said researchers at CoinShares.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the Redmi Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency
Former OpenSea Employee Fails to Drop Indictment in NFT Insider Trading Case
Apple's Updated Guidelines Prohibit Use of NFTs to Gate Access to Additional Content, Features

Related Stories

Bitcoin Hedge Appeal Increases for Investors Hit by British Pound Fiasco as Trading Volumes Skyrocket
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Tech Ambitions: MoS IT
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  7. How to Switch From Vi (Vodafone Idea) Postpaid to Prepaid
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.