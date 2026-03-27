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Bitcoin Trades Near $69,000 as Weak Sentiment Keeps Crypto Market in Check

Investors stay on the sidelines as macro signals cloud market outlook.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 13:48 IST
Bitcoin Trades Near $69,000 as Weak Sentiment Keeps Crypto Market in Check

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin slips below key level as broader crypto market shows weakness

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Highlights
  • Bitcoin struggles below $70,000 amid cautious sentiment
  • Stablecoin supply rises as capital waits on the sidelines
  • ETF flows turn uneven, signalling selective demand
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Bitcoin traded near $68,700 (roughly Rs. 65.03 lakh) on Friday as the cryptocurrency market remained under pressure amidst weak sentiment and macro uncertainty. The world's largest cryptocurrency has declined 1.92 percent in the past 24 hours. Analysts said the current price action reflects cautious positioning as markets wait for clearer triggers. Ethereum traded near $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.9 lakh), indicating continued softness across the broader market. Bitcoin is currently priced at around Rs. 65 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades at around Rs. 1.95 lakh, as per today's price tracker.

As investors evaluate macroeconomic signals, ETF flows, and geopolitical developments, market participants report that Bitcoin is currently trading in a narrow range between $69,000 (roughly Rs. 65.3 lakh) and $72,000 (roughly Rs. 68.1 lakh). Analysts noted that institutional flows have turned uneven, with around $129 million (roughly Rs. 1,221 crore) in outflows, highlighting selective demand. At the same time, the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges has dropped, pointing to a $52 billion (roughly Rs. 4,92,336 crore) structural reduction, while stablecoin supply has risen to $316 billion (roughly Rs. 29,91,888 crore), indicating capital waiting on the sidelines.

Mixed Signals, Weak Sentiment Slow Bitcoin's Rise

Altcoins traded largely in the red on Friday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $627.87 (roughly Rs. 59,420), down 1.12 percent, while Solana (SOL) traded near $86.15 (roughly Rs. 8,154), down 3.39 percent. XRP hovered around $1.36 (roughly Rs. 129), down 1.98 percent, and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 8.69), down 0.88 percent.

Lead Quant Analyst Akshat Siddhant of Mudrex described the current state of the market, saying, “Bitcoin is trading around $69,000 (roughly Rs. 65.3 lakh) as markets turn cautious following reports that Iran has rejected a US proposal to ease tensions. While institutional buying is helping limit the downside, overall sentiment remains weak.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The market is not trending cleanly due to mixed signals. First, ETF flows have turned uneven, with a net outflow of ~$129 million (roughly Rs. 1,221 crore) on March 26 [...] Treat this as a consolidation phase [...] Avoid chasing rallies, staggered buying is more prudent until clearer direction emerges.”

Overall, analysts said the market remains in a wait-and-watch mode, with macro signals and institutional flows shaping sentiment. Bitcoin's next move will likely depend on whether buying interest strengthens near current levels, or if external pressures continue to limit upside momentum.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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