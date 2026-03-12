Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X300s Confirmed to Feature 7,100mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner and Gaming Optimisations

Vivo X300s Confirmed to Feature 7,100mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner and Gaming Optimisations

The Vivo X300s will also feature an upgraded Ice Pulse Fluid VC cooling system with a larger vapour-chamber heat-dissipation plate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2026 11:04 IST
Vivo X300s Confirmed to Feature 7,100mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner and Gaming Optimisations

Photo Credit: Weibo/@HanBoxiao

Vivo X300s will feature a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo confirms the X300s will include Ultrasonic Fingerprint 2.0
  • The Vivo X300s will support USB 3.2 with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps
  • Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0 will expand beyond gaming use
Advertisement

Vivo has revealed new details about its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo X300s, ahead of its launch in China. The company has confirmed several specifications of the handset, including a large 7,100mAh battery, upgraded cooling system, and new performance optimisation features aimed at improving gaming and everyday use. The phone will launch in China as the Vivo X300s, replacing earlier rumours that suggested the model might debut under the name Vivo X300 Max.

Vivo X300s Battery, Gaming Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch

In a post on Weibo, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao confirmed that the Vivo X300s will pack a 7,100mAh “Blue Ocean Battery”. According to the company, the battery uses fourth-generation silicon-anode technology and will be the largest battery capacity in the Vivo X series so far.

The Vivo X300s will also feature an upgraded Ice Pulse Fluid VC cooling system with a larger vapour-chamber heat-dissipation plate. The company says this should improve heat management during demanding tasks such as gaming.

The senior Vivo executive also confirmed that the Vivo X300s will include Ultrasonic Fingerprint 2.0 technology, which is said to allow users to unlock the phone even with wet fingers and is said to be 15 percent faster than the previous generation. The handset will also support USB 3.2 Gen 1 with data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, which Vivo claims is nearly 10 times faster than the previous generation.

The Vivo X300s will also include Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0 or bypass charging. Earlier versions worked only during gaming, but the updated system will now function across multiple scenarios, including video streaming and reading. Meanwhile, Micro Power Genie 2.0 can restore the last active task interface after the phone powers back on, automatically preserving activities such as game progress, notes, or photo editing work.

The product manager added that the handset will include a “Monster Super Core Engine” designed to optimise performance. According to Vivo, the system uses an "Oracle" scheduler to anticipate workloads and reduce frame drops, along with a “Lightning Accelerator” that improves screen responsiveness.

The Vivo X300s will also feature a universal signal amplification system for gaming connectivity. This includes a new self-developed gaming antenna, four-core Wi-Fi enhancement, and an AI eSports Signal Engine 2.0, which Vivo claims improves signal stability during gameplay.

Previously, the same executive confirmed that the Vivo X300s will feature a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, using BOE Q10 Plus luminescent material and support for Circular Polarised Light 2.0 technology designed to improve eye comfort. Vivo also claims the phone will support native 144fps gameplay in large MOBA mobile games.

In the camera department, the Vivo X300s is confirmed to feature a Zeiss-tuned 200-megapixel rear camera as part of Vivo's “V-SLR” camera system. The handset will also include a symmetrical dual speaker setup that the company says can enhance in-game audio details.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300s, Vivo X300s Features, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone Fold to Reportedly Feature iPad-Style User Interface, Support Split-Screen Apps
Apple's MacBook Air Unlikely to Get OLED Upgrade Soon; OLED MacBook Pro Could Arrive This Year: Kuo

Related Stories

Vivo X300s Confirmed to Feature 7,100mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner and Gaming Optimisations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With a 7,200mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched With 7,200mAh Battery at This Price in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A57 Renders Leak Online Again; Launch Expected Soon
  4. Perplexity Brings Its Agentic AI Automation Platform to Mac Mini
  5. iPhone Fold May Offer iPad-Like Multitasking Experience on Larger Display
  6. OnePlus 15T Appears in Livestream Ahead of Launch, Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Poco X8 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India With This Battery
  8. Vivo X300s Confirmed to Feature 7,100mAh Battery, Gaming Optimisations
  9. WhatsApp to Now Warn Users About Suspicious Device Linking Attempts
  10. Apple Patches Coruna Exploit on Older iPhone Models With Latest Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Regulator Says NZDD Stablecoin Isn't a Financial Product, Will Act as Payment Tool
  2. Perplexity Takes On Claude Cowork With Personal Computer, an Agentic AI Platform for Mac Mini
  3. Apple's iOS 16, iOS 15 Updates Roll Out With Coruna Exploit Fixes for Older iPhone Models
  4. Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus Series Launched With Up to 24-Core CPU: Price, Features
  5. Bitcoin Price Settles Near $69,000, Continues to Face Strong Resistance Near $75,000 Mark
  6. Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Design, Colour Options Leaked via Retailer Listing; Launch Timeline Surfaces
  7. OnePlus 15T Reportedly Appears in Livestream Ahead of Launch, Key Specifications Revealed
  8. iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  9. OpenAI Could Reportedly Integrate Sora AI Video Tool Into ChatGPT
  10. Microsoft Reveals Project Helix Details at GDC, Announces Xbox Mode for Windows 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »