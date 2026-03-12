Vivo has revealed new details about its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo X300s, ahead of its launch in China. The company has confirmed several specifications of the handset, including a large 7,100mAh battery, upgraded cooling system, and new performance optimisation features aimed at improving gaming and everyday use. The phone will launch in China as the Vivo X300s, replacing earlier rumours that suggested the model might debut under the name Vivo X300 Max.

Vivo X300s Battery, Gaming Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch

In a post on Weibo, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao confirmed that the Vivo X300s will pack a 7,100mAh “Blue Ocean Battery”. According to the company, the battery uses fourth-generation silicon-anode technology and will be the largest battery capacity in the Vivo X series so far.

The Vivo X300s will also feature an upgraded Ice Pulse Fluid VC cooling system with a larger vapour-chamber heat-dissipation plate. The company says this should improve heat management during demanding tasks such as gaming.

The senior Vivo executive also confirmed that the Vivo X300s will include Ultrasonic Fingerprint 2.0 technology, which is said to allow users to unlock the phone even with wet fingers and is said to be 15 percent faster than the previous generation. The handset will also support USB 3.2 Gen 1 with data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, which Vivo claims is nearly 10 times faster than the previous generation.

The Vivo X300s will also include Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0 or bypass charging. Earlier versions worked only during gaming, but the updated system will now function across multiple scenarios, including video streaming and reading. Meanwhile, Micro Power Genie 2.0 can restore the last active task interface after the phone powers back on, automatically preserving activities such as game progress, notes, or photo editing work.

The product manager added that the handset will include a “Monster Super Core Engine” designed to optimise performance. According to Vivo, the system uses an "Oracle" scheduler to anticipate workloads and reduce frame drops, along with a “Lightning Accelerator” that improves screen responsiveness.

The Vivo X300s will also feature a universal signal amplification system for gaming connectivity. This includes a new self-developed gaming antenna, four-core Wi-Fi enhancement, and an AI eSports Signal Engine 2.0, which Vivo claims improves signal stability during gameplay.

Previously, the same executive confirmed that the Vivo X300s will feature a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, using BOE Q10 Plus luminescent material and support for Circular Polarised Light 2.0 technology designed to improve eye comfort. Vivo also claims the phone will support native 144fps gameplay in large MOBA mobile games.

In the camera department, the Vivo X300s is confirmed to feature a Zeiss-tuned 200-megapixel rear camera as part of Vivo's “V-SLR” camera system. The handset will also include a symmetrical dual speaker setup that the company says can enhance in-game audio details.