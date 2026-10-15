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Panasonic Announces Festive Offers on Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens and Soundbars in India

Panasonic has announced festive offers on select products, and they are valid until November 30, 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 October 2026 21:19 IST
Panasonic Announces Festive Offers on Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens and Soundbars in India

Photo Credit: Panasonic

Panasonic is providing up to a six-year comprehensive warranty on select items

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Highlights
  • Panasonic's ‘Bring Home Celebrations’ campaign is now live
  • Buyers can get complimentary gifts and a warranty package
  • Festive offers are available on select products
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Ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, Panasonic has announced festive offers on select products as part of its ‘Bring Home Celebrations' campaign. Panasonic will offer discounts on its range of air conditioners, microwave ovens and soundbars. The promotional offers are available till next month and include cashback benefits. It is also offering warranty packages and additional deals on select products.

Panasonic Festive Offers 2026

Panasonic's Bring Home Celebrations campaign is effective from October 1 to November 30, 2026. As part of it, the company says customers can get up to 10 percent cashback, capped at Rs. 4,000, on eligible products listed under the Multi-Brand Outlet (MBO) catalogue. Buyers shopping through the Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) catalogue are eligible for up to 12.5 percent cashback, capped at Rs. 5,000, on select models.

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Select air conditioners from Panasonic HU and KN series are confirmed to be available with price cuts. Additionally, the company is providing up to a six-year comprehensive warranty on select split inverter air conditioners for Rs. 499 plus GST. The company is also offering standard installation for residential air conditioners at Rs. 1,200 plus GST. A few models are available with Easy EMI options for up to 12 months, and special long-tenure EMI plans.

Panasonic Microchef microwave oven with 32-litre capacity is available at a discount. Buyers can get complimentary gifts and a warranty package as part of the festive promotion. Select soundbar models with wireless Bluetooth connectivity are also confirmed to be discounted in the sale.

The company is providing up to a six-year comprehensive warranty on select items. Flexible payment offers like EMI options are available on select bank cards, including SBI Card, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Scapia. The promotional benefits will vary across product ranges. Customers are advised to check the applicable terms and conditions before making a purchase.

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Further reading: Panasonic, Panasonic Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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