Circle has urged UK lawmakers to develop a crypto regulatory framework by combining elements from the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and the US's stablecoin rules. Speaking before a House of Lords committee, Circle's policy chief Dante Disparte said the UK has a unique opportunity to create a distinct system that balances regulatory clarity with innovation. The UK is starting to regulate cryptocurrency, and the proposal comes at a time when competition around the world is getting more intense.

Proposal Aims to Balance Innovation With Regulatory Clarity

Disparte pointed out that MiCA provides a solid foundation, offering clear definitions, licensing mandates, and governance benchmarks. In contrast, the US framework emphasises consumer protection and encourages financial innovation. He warned that without a clear regulatory structure, stablecoin operations could migrate abroad. This shift might elevate risks for users in the UK and potentially diminish London's position as a premier global financial hub.

“The model is clear: take the best of both and make it distinctly British,” Disparte said during the committee hearing. He suggested that the UK could cultivate a competitive and secure crypto environment by incorporating elements like clear definitions and licensing from Europe, along with consumer protection and innovation-boosting provisions from the US GENIUS Act. He further explained that well-regulated stablecoins have the potential to broaden financial markets, not constrict them, especially when supported by strong reserve and compliance requirements.

This action is taken while global regulators continue to iron out the details of cryptocurrency laws. The EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation establishes a comprehensive rulebook for the sector, introducing licensing requirements for crypto firms, stricter disclosure norms, and specific rules for stablecoin issuers, including reserve backing and operational standards. In the US, the GENIUS Act focuses on stablecoins, mandating full reserve backing, regular disclosures, and closer oversight to ensure consumer protection and financial stability. Meanwhile, UK regulators have also stepped up scrutiny, warning crypto firms over compliance gaps and signalling tighter rules ahead.

Circle's proposal, in short, highlights the growing need for the UK to cultivate a clear and appealing regulatory framework for the crypto world. Merging aspects from both the EU and US approaches might be a way to find a middle ground between fostering innovation and ensuring security. The real test, however, will be in crafting rules that safeguard users without discouraging businesses. The eventual result could significantly influence the UK's standing in the worldwide digital asset market.

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