Technology News
English Edition

Circle Urges UK to Blend MiCA Clarity With US Stablecoin Rules

UK explores new regulatory approach for digital assets amid global policy shifts.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 March 2026 15:11 IST
Circle Urges UK to Blend MiCA Clarity With US Stablecoin Rules

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Zulfugar Karimov

UK weighs global regulatory models as it shapes its crypto policy

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Circle calls for hybrid crypto rules in the UK
  • Suggests combining MiCA clarity with US safeguards
  • Focus on stablecoin oversight and market growth
Advertisement

Circle has urged UK lawmakers to develop a crypto regulatory framework by combining elements from the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and the US's stablecoin rules. Speaking before a House of Lords committee, Circle's policy chief Dante Disparte said the UK has a unique opportunity to create a distinct system that balances regulatory clarity with innovation. The UK is starting to regulate cryptocurrency, and the proposal comes at a time when competition around the world is getting more intense.

Proposal Aims to Balance Innovation With Regulatory Clarity

Disparte pointed out that MiCA provides a solid foundation, offering clear definitions, licensing mandates, and governance benchmarks. In contrast, the US framework emphasises consumer protection and encourages financial innovation. He warned that without a clear regulatory structure, stablecoin operations could migrate abroad. This shift might elevate risks for users in the UK and potentially diminish London's position as a premier global financial hub.

“The model is clear: take the best of both and make it distinctly British,” Disparte said during the committee hearing. He suggested that the UK could cultivate a competitive and secure crypto environment by incorporating elements like clear definitions and licensing from Europe, along with consumer protection and innovation-boosting provisions from the US GENIUS Act. He further explained that well-regulated stablecoins have the potential to broaden financial markets, not constrict them, especially when supported by strong reserve and compliance requirements.

This action is taken while global regulators continue to iron out the details of cryptocurrency laws. The EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation establishes a comprehensive rulebook for the sector, introducing licensing requirements for crypto firms, stricter disclosure norms, and specific rules for stablecoin issuers, including reserve backing and operational standards. In the US, the GENIUS Act focuses on stablecoins, mandating full reserve backing, regular disclosures, and closer oversight to ensure consumer protection and financial stability. Meanwhile, UK regulators have also stepped up scrutiny, warning crypto firms over compliance gaps and signalling tighter rules ahead.

Circle's proposal, in short, highlights the growing need for the UK to cultivate a clear and appealing regulatory framework for the crypto world. Merging aspects from both the EU and US approaches might be a way to find a middle ground between fostering innovation and ensuring security. The real test, however, will be in crafting rules that safeguard users without discouraging businesses. The eventual result could significantly influence the UK's standing in the worldwide digital asset market.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Regulation, MICA
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 9,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With Next-Gen Gaming Kernel, Same G2 Wi-Fi Chip as OnePlus 15

Related Stories

Circle Urges UK to Blend MiCA Clarity With US Stablecoin Rules
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Chiraiya, and More
  2. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India With ANC, Up to 54 Hours of Total Playback Time
  3. Realme P4 Lite 5G Launched in India With These Specifications
  4. Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 9,000mAh Battery
  5. iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x to Launch in China On This Date
  6. You Can Now Simply Tap to Pause Reels on Instagram
  7. OnePlus 15T Will be Launched With These Two Gaming-Focused Features
  8. OnePlus Watch 4 Could Launch Soon, Listing on EMVCo Site Hints
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Chatbots Tend to Validate Users’ Messages About Suicide and Violence: Study
  2. Polymarket Acquires DeFi Startup Brahma to Strengthen Infrastructure
  3. Meta’s New Facebook Initiative Offers TikTok, YouTube Creators Increased Reach and Guaranteed Pay
  4. Instagram Rolls Out Tap-to-Pause Feature for Reels With More Control Over Playback
  5. Seetha Payanam Now Streaming on OTT: Where to Watch Arjun Sarja’s Romantic Road Trip Drama
  6. Circle Urges UK to Blend MiCA Clarity With US Stablecoin Rules
  7. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With Next-Gen Gaming Kernel, Same G2 Wi-Fi Chip as OnePlus 15
  8. OnePlus Watch 4 Reportedly Visits Certification Database Hinting at an Imminent Launch
  9. Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 9,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  10. Kaattaan OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »