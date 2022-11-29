Technology News
loading

Coinbase Appoints Ex CryptoCom, Facebook Employees to Head its Units in Europe, Africa, Middle East

Coinbase has said these hirings are part of the ‘Go Broad and Go Deep’ strategy, that has been part of its agenda since the beginning of this year.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 November 2022 13:41 IST
Coinbase Appoints Ex CryptoCom, Facebook Employees to Head its Units in Europe, Africa, Middle East

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ PiggyBank

Coinbase was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco

Highlights
  • Coinbase is trying to get more business amid dwindling revenue numbers
  • Coinbase is laying extra focus in international expansion
  • Coinbase had also pitched-in new ideas in India earlier this year

Coinbase, the crypto exchange headquartered in the US, is expecting to imprint on the European market. The company has hired Cormac Dinan, the ex-general manager of the CryptoCom exchange to take up the job of Coinbase's director in Ireland. Dinan is among the total of five new hirings, that Coinbase has confirmed in order to streamline its operations in European nations. In an official blog, the crypto exchange said these hirings are part of the ‘Go Broad and Go Deep' strategy, that has been part of its agenda since the beginning of this year.

Elke Karskens, the former director of partnerships at Facebook has been assigned the role of Coinbase's UK unit director. While Michael Schroeder has been named the director of controls for Coinbase Germany, Patrick Elyas and Daniel Seifert have been chosen as the director and regional managing director to oversee expansion in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

“Under their guidance, we plan to launch new products, grow our customer base, build our business, expand to new markets in the region, and continue to collaborate closely with our external constituents, including policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, and partners,” Coinbase noted in an official blog post, detailing plans with these new appointees.

Coinbase recently found itself in a legal issue in Germany. Earlier in November, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany (BaFIN) issued an order asking Coinbase to provide details on the business practices of its local arm. BaFin has raised an issue against Coinbase's Germany arm outsourcing parts of its operations as ‘essential' for conducting banking business.

It, hence, does seem surprising, that the 10-year-old company is now accelerating efforts to increase its credibility in international markets. By hiring these experienced professionals as top-level executives for the MENA region, Coinbase has reiterated its support towards working with law-enforcement agencies that aim to make the crypto sector safer for investors, under regulatory oversight.

“Responsible companies want regulation that's sensible, protects customers and fosters innovation. We strongly feel that the EMEA region is leading the way in creating a safe and secure regulatory environment for crypto,” Coinbase's blog noted.

The crypto sector has been grabbing tonnes of attention in the EMEA regions.

Recently, the European Union (EU), approved the MiCA legistation, that is expected to go into effect by 2024. The MiCA bill aims to prevent insider dealing, unlawful disclosure of inside information, and market manipulation related to crypto-assets.

In the UK, the Financial Services and Markets Bill that propose legal disclosures around the operations of crypto firms in the UK, is currently awaiting a parliamentary nod.

In the regions located in the African and the UAE nations, the crypto sector has witnessed substantial growths. While the UAE has established the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), an independent regulator for virtual assets, the authorities of African nations like Kenya and Nigeria are working with industry players like Binance to form a lucrative ecosystem for the digital assets industry to strive.

“We strongly feel that the EMEA region is leading the way in creating a safe and secure regulatory environment for crypto. In fact, we consider it a gold standard setter and an example of what can be achieved when the political will is there,” Coinbase added.

Affected by the market fluctuations, Coinbase witnessed several downs in terms of keeping its business healthy this year. Transaction revenues for Coinbase cascaded down by 44 percent in the third quarter of 2022.

The exchange, between July and September, only managed to churn $365.9 million (roughly Rs. 3,022 crore). The figure was almost twice — at $655.2 million (roughly Rs. 5,411 crore) in the second quarter of 2022 between April and June.

In light of the dwindling numbers, the company had to let go off several of its employees.

Earlier this month, Coinbase fired over sixty employees as a cost-cutting measure. Previously in June, the company had slashed 18 percent of its workforce leaving over 1,000 employees jobless.

In a bid to bring back business to its platform, Coinbase has been focussing on international expansion.

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase had arrived in India earlier this year, to offer jobs to Indian developers. The company had also unveiled a new feature to allow Indians to purchase crypto via UPI on its platform, but had to roll-back the offering after Indian authorities said they did not approve any such feature from the foreign firm.

Armstrong, at the time, had blamed the RBI for exerting an informal pressure on crypto companies, hindering the growth of crypto in India.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, CryptoCom, Ireland, European Expansion, Facebook
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Launch in February First Week During Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report
Featured video of the day
Qualcomm's Fastest Chipset Launched, and Review of the Sony WF-LS900N Earbuds

Related Stories

Coinbase Appoints Ex CryptoCom, Facebook Employees to Head its Units in Europe, Africa, Middle East
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Global Variant May Feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  2. Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter from App Store
  3. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  4. Disney CEO Bob Iger Calls Apple Sale ‘Pure Speculation’
  5. All About WhatsApp Companion Mode
  6. Asus ROG Phone 6 Review: Obsessed With Gaming
  7. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  8. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  9. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
  10. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series to Come With State-of-the-Art Image Sensor From Sony: Report
  2. Disney-Apple Sale: Returning CEO Bob Iger Shuts It Down as ‘Pure Speculation’
  3. Coinbase Appoints Ex CryptoCom, Facebook Employees to Head its Units in Europe, Africa, Middle East
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Launch in February First Week During Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report
  5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Release Date Set for November 29, Nintendo Direct
  6. WhatsApp 'Message Yourself' Feature Rolling Out on Android and iOS: Report
  7. Vivo Y02 With 6.51-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. TRAI Working on Technology to Detect Pesky Calls, Messages; Joint Action Plan on Financial Fraud
  9. Facebook Fined EUR 265 Million by Irish Data Privacy Regulator After Investigation Into Data Scraping
  10. Tecno Phantom X2 Design, Specifications Tipped, May Get 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.