Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy Book 4 Edge with an octa-core Snapdragon X Plus CPU for AI features and a 15-inch display. The new laptop ships with select Galaxy AI features and offers Wi-Fi 7 support for communication. Like the vanilla Galaxy Book 4 Edge, the new Copilot+ PC supports AI features such as Cocreator, Windows Studio Effects, and Live captions. It carries 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The original Galaxy Book 4 Edge is offered in two variants — 14-inch and 16-inch displays.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge 15-inch Price, Availability

Price details of the 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge is yet to be revealed. It is confirmed to be available in select markets including France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US starting October 10. It comes in a single Sapphire Blue colour.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge 15-inch Specifications

As mentioned, Samsung's 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 300nits peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on the newly launched Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU with Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second). It comes packed with 16GB of RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

For comparison, the standard Galaxy Book 4 Edge has two variants, the 14-inch and 16-inch displays. Both models run on a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chipset.

The new Copilot+ PC ships with Windows 11 Home and is integrated with AI capabilities including Cocreator, Live Captions, and Windows Studio Effects. The Cocreator feature assists in creating images with text prompts, while Windows Studio Effects can automatically improve lighting and cancel noises during video calls. The Live Captions offer live translations. Beyond Copilot+ PC capabilities, the 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge has access to select Galaxy AI features

The 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge has Samsung Knox security. It offers Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7. Other Connectivity options in the new model include two USB Type-C (4.0) ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A (3.2) port, a microSD port, a headphone microphone combo and a security slot. The laptop has dual microphones and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Samsung's new 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge carries a 61.2Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 356.6 x 229.7 x 15.0mm and weighs 1.50 kilograms.