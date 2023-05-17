Technology News

Britain is planning its first rules for cryptoassets, which currently only comply with anti-money laundering safeguards.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 May 2023 11:34 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Bitcoin and ether account for two-thirds of all cryptoassets

Highlights
  • Cryptoassets globally have a total market capitalisation of $1.2 trillion
  • EU approved world's first set of comprehensive rules for crypto markets
  • International regulators are due to propose global norms shortly

Bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies should be regulated as gambling given they are potentially used by fraudsters and pose significant risks to consumers, a panel of UK lawmakers said in a report on Wednesday.

Britain is planning its first rules for cryptoassets, which currently only comply with anti-money laundering safeguards.

Bitcoin and ether account for two-thirds of all cryptoassets and are not backed by any currency or asset, leading to volatility in prices and the potential for all money invested in them to be wiped out, the report from parliament's treasury committee said.

Regulating retail trading and investment in unbacked cryptocurrencies could create a 'halo' effect that leads consumers to think the activity is safer than it is, or protected when it is not, it said.

"We therefore strongly recommend that the Government regulates retail trading and investment activity in unbacked cryptoassets as gambling rather than as a financial service, consistent with its stated principle of ‘same risk, same regulatory outcome'," the report said.

The Financial Conduct Authority has repeatedly warned consumers they could lose all of their money invested in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptoassets globally have a total market capitalisation of about $1.2 trillion (roughly Rs. 98,84,900 crore), a tiny part of the financial system, but the collapse of crypto firm FTX exchange last year introduced greater urgency into regulating the sector.

"The events of 2022 have highlighted the risks posed to consumers by the cryptoasset industry, large parts of which remain a wild west," said Harriett Baldwin, chair of the treasury committee.

Around 10 percent of UK adults hold or have held cryptoassets, according to official figures.

The European Union approved the world's first set of comprehensive rules for crypto markets on Tuesday. International regulators are due to propose global norms shortly.

The underlying technology used by cryptoassets has the potential to improve efficiency in payments, the report said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

