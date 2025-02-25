Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Trading Booms in India's Smaller Cities as Job Growth and Incomes Disappoint

Overall, India's crypto market is expected to grow to more than $15 billion (roughly Rs.1,30,818 crore) in 2035.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 February 2025 13:59 IST
Crypto Trading Booms in India's Smaller Cities as Job Growth and Incomes Disappoint

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Retail traders have driven the bulk of the interest in crypto assets

Highlights
  • India levies 30 percent tax on crypto gains
  • Crypto rules are still under development in India
  • Despite the lack of clear rules, crypto has seen adoption in India
Advertisement

Like thousands of his countrymen in far-flung places, flower-shop owner Ashish Nagose has been learning about trading cryptocurrencies by attending classes every weekday for the past two months in his home city of Nagpur in western India.

Nagose bought and sold stock options earlier but is now venturing into cryptocurrencies as regulators have made it harder to trade equity derivatives in India. The 28-year-old believes the red-hot crypto asset class can help shield his family-owned flower shop during downturns.

"I want to run my family shop, and hope that trading can provide a steady income when business slows down, like in the month after (the Hindu festival of) Diwali," he said, seated at the storefront surrounded by bunches of red roses and orange marigolds.

Newfound crypto enthusiasts in India such as Nagose have helped grow cumulative trading volumes of bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies on four of its largest exchanges more than two-fold quarter-on-quarter to $1.9 billion (roughly Rs.16,564 crore) in the October-December quarter, according to data from aggregator CoinGecko.

Many young Indians are dabbling in crypto trading to supplement their regular income in the world's most populous country where jobs and pay increases have lagged world-beating economic growth. Nearly two-thirds of its 1.4 billion people are below the age of 35, according to a government report.

From stocks and derivatives, they are now gravitating towards crypto assets whose prices have soared after US President Donald Trump's election victory in November promised a looser regulatory regime for the asset.

"There is a lot of curiosity at the ground level ... especially with Trump becoming the US president and the entire flavour of crypto changing world over," said Edul Patel, co-founder of Mudrex, an Indian crypto exchange.

Overall, India's crypto market is expected to grow to more than $15 billion (roughly Rs.1,30,818 crore) in 2035 from $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 21,796 crore) last year at a compound annual growth rate of 18.5 percent, said Kush Wadhwa, partner at consulting firm Grant Thornton Bharat.

Retail traders have driven the bulk of the interest in the asset, according to exchange executives, even as ETFs and institutions have pushed up crypto prices globally.

Out of the top 10 centres that propelled crypto activity in India in 2024, seven were lower-tiered cities, such as Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune, according to CoinSwitch, one of India's largest crypto platforms.

"Growth is now being driven by non-metro cities. That's true for the stock world and it's true for crypto," said Balaji Srihari, vice president at CoinSwitch which has 20 million users.

The surging interest may challenge Indian authorities who have discouraged trading in cryptocurrencies by levying steep taxes and have warned against their risks and volatility.

But that has not stopped 25-year-old Sagar Neware, a Nagpur-based mechanical engineer, from spending his nights trading them.

"My father had to shut down his plastic packaging business a few years back so my first dream is to restart it with the money I can earn from trading," said Neware, who earns 25,000 rupees ($288) a month from working at the local transport office.

To hone their crypto trading skills, Neware and about two dozen others gather at the Thoughts Magic Trading Academy in Nagpur each weekday.

Yash Jaiswal, an equity options trader who runs the classes in a shop room, says he has tutored about 1,500 people over the last two years.

"You're just one trade away from your dream life," says a poster on the wall of the classroom.

Macroeconomic Risks

Who has regulatory oversight of cryptocurrencies in India is unclear.

While the 30 percent tax it levies on crypto trading gains is among the most stringent globally, the country, unlike most G-20 nations, has neither introduced new norms to govern crypto, nor folded it under existing securities rules. It has also not imposed an outright ban on it.

Reuters reported last year that India's market regulator has signaled it is open to oversight of crypto trade, but the government is still to take a view.

The central bank, though, has continued to warn against it.

"Widespread usage of crypto assets and stablecoins has consequences for macroeconomic and financial stability," it said in its Financial Stability Report in December 2024.

India's federal finance ministry, the central bank and the market regulator did not respond to emails seeking comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, India, Crypto Growth, Crypto Tax
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
Ubisoft Calls Assassin's Creed Shadows Leak 'Unfortunate', Says Leaked Gameplay Is Not Patched

Related Stories

Crypto Trading Booms in India's Smaller Cities as Job Growth and Incomes Disappoint
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  2. Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember Smartwatches Launched in India: See Prices
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. Apple Wants iPhone 17 Series to Replace Standalone Vlogging Cameras
  5. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  7. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
  8. Google to Replace SMS Authentication for Gmail With This Security Feature
  9. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  10. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leak 'Unfortunate', Says Ubisoft
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P3 Pro 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  2. Gmail to Replace SMS Authentication With QR Codes for Two-Factor Authentication
  3. MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 7400x SoC With Integrated NPU Launched: Specifications
  4. Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember With Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Unusual X-ray Flash in Large Magellanic Cloud Puzzles Astronomers
  6. USDC, EURC Stablecoins Secure ‘Token Recognition’ from Dubai Financial Services Authority  
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  8. Perplexity Teases Comet Web Browser With Agentic Search, Opens Waitlist
  9. OnePlus Watch 3 With Smaller Screen, Lighter Build and LTE Reportedly in Development
  10. SpaceX Falcon 9 Completes 450th Mission, Deploys 23 Starlink Satellites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »