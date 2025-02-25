Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased

Xiaomi 15 Ultra will have a micro curved screen with Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 protection.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 13:53 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Ultra will come in three shades

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra will arrive as a third entrant in the Xiaomi 15 series
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is confirmed to feature a 1-inch main camera
  • It could run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is all set to be announced in China this month as a follow-up to last year's Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It will be launched for global markets at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona next month. As we wait for the official reveal, Xiaomi has released new posters and videos confirming the design and colourways of the flagship. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will arrive as the third entrant in the Xiaomi 15 series. 

Xiaomi Offers Closer Look at Its New Flagship Smartphone

Xiaomi has posted new teasers on Weibo giving us a closer look at the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. As past leaks have suggested, the smartphone will be available in three different colourways — black, white, and a dual-tone shade. The dual-tone colour option has a design inspired by the classic cameras. Xiaomi has used Silver Chrome and PU leather to create this design. It boasts a micro curved screen with Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 protection.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is confirmed to feature a 1-inch main camera and a 200-megapixel Leica telephoto camera. The telephoto sensor is claimed to have Xiaomi's largest aperture to date equivalent to 9.4mm diameter. It is teased to support 200mm and 400mm lossless zoom.

Xiaomi has shared a teaser video on Weibo showing the handset in detail. The brand has also posted some camera samples to show off the capabilities of the flagship.

The China launch of Xiaomi 15 Ultra is scheduled for February 27 alongside the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV, RedmiBook 16 Pro 2025, and Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro earbuds. 

Meanwhile, the international launch of Xiaomi 15 Ultra will take place in Barcelona on March 2. The unannounced phone had earlier popped up on the Geekbench AI database with the Android 15 operating system, 16GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. 

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be the third model in the Xiaomi 15 series. The brand had unveiled the base Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Pro for the Chinese market last year. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
