Technology News
English Edition

South Asian Crypto Investors are Cautious, Demand Advanced Crypto Awareness, Survey Shows

Binance surveyed over 29,800 cryptocurrency users across Southeast, South, and East Asia.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2025 18:20 IST
South Asian Crypto Investors are Cautious, Demand Advanced Crypto Awareness, Survey Shows

Photo Credit: Binance

Binance said that the overall crypto market in Asia no longer belongs to “newcomers”

Highlights
  • Binance is touted as the largest crypto exchange in the world
  • The exchange recently acquired its FIU registration in India
  • Its report noted that Asian investors maintain modest portfolios  
Advertisement

The crypto market in countries like India and Sri Lanka are maturing at a rapid pace, according to a survey by Binance. The exchange says that the demand for advanced security measures is intensifying in Asia's crypto markets, where investors are cautious and frequent in their engagements with volatile crypto assets. India, Vietnam, and Thailand are among Asian nations that have taken a keen interest in exploring the crypto sector in recent years. While these countries are still working on their respective crypto regulations, their citizens continue to dabble with these volatile assets. Binance has advised Web3 firms to develop security solutions tailored to address the needs of Asian crypto markets.

Around 28 Percent of Asian Crypto Users Are 'Newcomers'

Binance claims to have surveyed over 29,800 cryptocurrency users across Southeast, South, and East Asia to compile its Asia Crypto Security Survey report. The overall crypto market in Asia no longer belongs to the “newcomers”, the exchange noted. Only 28 percent of Asian crypto users were still within the first six months of starting their crypto investment journey, while 72 percent of crypto holders have been familiar with the sector for over a year or two.

“This blend of newcomers and seasoned users signals an ecosystem in transition: evolving from speculative interest to sustained participation,” Binance observed. Most Asian crypto users have carefully maintained modest portfolios of under $10,000 (roughly Rs. 8.50 lakh), indicating at a mindful approach to purchasing these unstable assets. Over 64 percent of the total number of respondents reported visiting crypto services several times a week.

Over half of the respondents expressed the desire to participate in platform-organised anti-scam simulations like phishing detection tests. “To enhance trust and understanding, respondents suggested improvements in anti-scam education content on platforms. Key areas for improvement include simplifying technical content (63.7 percent), increasing the frequency of notifications (39.3 percent), incorporating localised case studies (36.4 percent), and diversifying interaction methods (26.7 percent),” the report said. “This indicates a strong appetite for practical, gamified education, particularly if tied to rewards or recognition.”

Asian countries are trying to keep up with the ongoing crypto exploration drive in other global regions like the UAE, the EU, and the USA. India has consistently topped Chainalysis' list of nations showing a rapid adoption of crypto for the last two years. Presently, India awaits its crypto discussion paper that is being worked out by the finance ministry, which will likely clarify India's stance on the sector.

In India, crypto incomes are taxed by 30 percent, while a one percent tax deducted at source (TDS) is levied on each crypto transaction. Crypto advisors in India, meanwhile, are accelerating efforts to train law enforcement agencies around probing Web3 crimes. The crypto sector is also formulating self-regulatory guidelines to keep the industry healthy as it awaits comprehensive legislation in the world's most populous country.

Thailand and Vietnam are also taking active steps to spread awareness and knowledge around cryptocurrencies, while tightening the noose around illegal crypto operations to prevent the risks of fraud and financial losses. Pakistan recently established a national crypto council, with Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao appointed as its principal advisor.

Binance's Bader Al Kalooti has acknowledged that South Asian crypto users are serious, discerning, and increasingly security conscious. “They're tech-savvy individuals engaging with crypto exchanges multiple times a week, even daily. They're building knowledge, not just portfolios. What they're asking for isn't hype or high-risk speculation—they're demanding trustworthy platforms, transparent protections, and interactive education,” he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Crypto Security, India, Thailand, Vietnam
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Photos Has a Hidden Shortcut That Switches from Ask Photos to Classic Search

Related Stories

South Asian Crypto Investors are Cautious, Demand Advanced Crypto Awareness, Survey Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Confirmed to Debut in India With This Chipset
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Cameras, Buttons Revealed in Leaked Images
  3. Realme GT 7 Will Launch in India Soon With 6-Hour 120 FPS BGMI Support
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Availability Timeline, Features Leaked
  5. Alogic Clarity 27 4K Monitor Review: Excellent Design, Great Performance
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in China
  7. Asus ROG Strix Laptops With RTX 5000 Series GPU to Launch in India on May 2
  8. Honor 400 Price Leaked; Listed on MIIT Website Alongside Honor 400 Pro
  9. Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. South Asian Crypto Investors are Cautious, Demand Advanced Crypto Awareness, Survey Shows
  2. Google Photos Has a Hidden Shortcut That Switches from Ask Photos to Classic Search
  3. Untold: The Liver King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch The Raw Story Behind Brian Johnson’s Wild Rise Online?
  4. Muthayya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Thangamagan Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know
  6. SanDisk WD Black SN7100 NVMe SSD With 7.2GBps Read Speeds Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400e; Could Outperform Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  8. Google Reportedly Pays an ‘Enormous Sum of Money’ to Preinstall the Gemini App on Samsung Devices
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Said to Be Equipped With Titanium Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection
  10. Vodafone Idea Brings 5G Services to Chandigarh and Patna; Delhi, Bengaluru Expansion to Follow Next Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »