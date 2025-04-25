Technology News
English Edition

FIU-IND Reportedly Sets June 30 Deadline for Crypto Exchanges to Redo KYC Verification

The FIU has reportedly observed that many crypto users as well as exchanges are neglecting the one percent TDS deduction law.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 19:04 IST
FIU-IND Reportedly Sets June 30 Deadline for Crypto Exchanges to Redo KYC Verification

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The BWA said this directive underscores India’s push for regulatory accountability in crypto

Highlights
  • BWA confirmed the development on April 25
  • The crypto firms have until June 30 to complete this reverification
  • Binance has already started the process this week  
Advertisement

The Financial Intelligence Unit of India (FIU-IND) has reportedly instructed all crypto exchanges to verify the know your customer (KYC) data collected from users based in India, by the end of June. The KYC details that are older than 18 months will need to be refreshed by all operational exchanges. Mudrex and Pi42 confirmed the development to Gadgets 360 on Friday. The aim of this step is to maintain accurate details of crypto holders, while also identifying the flouters of the national crypto tax laws.

The FIU has observed that many crypto users as well as exchanges are neglecting the one percent TDS deduction law on crypto transactions, The Economic Times reported, citing anonymous sources. The agency now plans to tighten its oversight over crypto activities.

Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), which is an independent crypto advisory body based in New Delhi, said this directive underscores India's push for regulatory accountability in the Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) space.

“The FIU-IND has directed all registered VDA exchanges to enhance KYC compliance by June 30, 2025, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This includes updating user data, re-verifying accounts older than 18 months,” the BWA posted on LinkedIn. “BWA supports this effort as a vital step toward fostering a transparent, secure, and regulation-aligned VDA ecosystem in India—one that builds long-term credibility.”

"All crypto exchanges operating in India are required to conduct periodic re-KYC and report TDS to the government.” Mudrex CEO Edul Patel told Gadgets 360. He also noted that crypto exchanges should take it upon themselves to ensure that their users are aware about tax obligations, helping them make informed decisions and stay on the right side of the law.

Earlier this week, Binance started informing its India users about the re-verification process through an email. The exchange has told its users to submit their PAN or (Permanent Account Number), which is a 10-digit identification number assigned to all taxpayers in India.

Sudhakar Lakshmanaraja, founder of Web3-focussed organisation, Digital South said that this step brings India in alignment with the global regulatory approach to crypto.

“Such proactive steps build greater confidence among stakeholders and reflect India's intent to responsibly embrace the digital asset space,” Lakshmanaraja noted.
The government has yet to introduce comprehensive crypto legislation to govern the sector. Earlier in February this year, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the government is working on its discussion paper that would clarify India's stance on the crypto industry.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Taxes, FIU-IND, KYC, Binance, Mudrex, BWA, CoinDCX
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
US Bank Regulators Pull Back Guardrails on Bank Crypto Activities

Related Stories

FIU-IND Reportedly Sets June 30 Deadline for Crypto Exchanges to Redo KYC Verification
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Debuts
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched on This Date
  4. OTT Releases this Week: Jewel Thief, MAD Square, Havoc, and More
  5. Realme 14T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  6. iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Series Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, AI Features
  8. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Version of This Model
  9. Amazon Great Summer Sale Date Announced: Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  10. Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colours Reportedly Spotted on Certification Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colourways Reportedly Spotted via Live Images on Taiwan's NCC Website
  2. Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India Soon With Purported Dimensity 9400e Chip, 6.31-inch OLED Display: Report
  3. Motorola Adds New Features to Moto AI; Teams Up With Google, Microsoft and Perplexity
  4. Grand Theft Auto 5, Batman: Arkham Knight and More Are Leaving PS Plus Game Catalog Soon
  5. FIU-IND Reportedly Sets June 30 Deadline for Crypto Exchanges to Redo KYC Verification
  6. US Bank Regulators Pull Back Guardrails on Bank Crypto Activities
  7. Airtel International Roaming Plan With Access to Data in India and 189 Countries Launched
  8. Apple Aims to Build Most iPhones for US in India by End of 2026
  9. Amazon Great Summer Sale Date Announced: Discounts on Samsung Phones, More Teased
  10. Niram Marum Ulagil Now Streaming on Sun NXT: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »