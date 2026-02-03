Technology News
English Edition

Parasakthi OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Movie Online?

Parasakthi follows a railway worker drawn into 1960s anti-Hindi agitations, now streaming on Z5 after an average theatrical run.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 February 2026 15:54 IST
Parasakthi OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Movie Online?

Photo Credit: Zee5

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Sudha Kongara, streams on Zee5

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Parasakthi lands on Z5 via OTTplay Premium on Feb 6, 2026
  • Sivakarthikeyan plays a railway worker caught in 1960s anti-Hindi protest
  • Directed by Sudha Kongara with Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa
Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara's movie Parasakthi is now arriving on OTT after its theatrical release. The movie is now considered to have earned low, as it could only collect 6 lakhs on day 23. However, the film was going steeply in its first week, but eventually it dropped. Sivakarthikeyan played the main role in the movie, which led him to anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu. The movie ended up as an average watch after its theatrical release on January 10, 2026. Let's further read the insights about the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Parasakthi is going to land on ZEE5 on February 6, 2026. To watch the movie, you will have to buy a subscription.

Trailer and Plot

The story is about a railway worker named Chezhiyan who gets into the 1960s anti-Hindi imposition protests in Tamil Nadu because he had to save his younger brother. In 1959, the Purananuttru Padai was a radical student who was opposed to the promotion of Hindi as the national language. He burned the train and blocked the way, emptying the passengers from there. Among the passengers, there is a man who is a KGB trained IBO officer. In order to capture the group, he fights the leader of the group, but loses a finger, and one friend of the leader dies eventually. The story gets further more interesting after the twist.

Cast and Crew

Sudha Kongara has directed Parasakhthi, and it also featured Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela in major roles. Atharvaa is playing the younger brother. Sivakarthikeyan is the main lead, and it has been directed by Sudha Kongara. Aakash Baskaran has produced the movie under Dawn Pictures.

Reception

Paraskthi gained different views from different audiences. However, it has made good earnings after its release, and there is a lot of buzz on the internet. Now the reviews are awaiting the OTT watch!

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, IMDB, Parasakthi
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nioh 3 Will Be a PS5 Console Exclusive for 6 Months, Could Launch on Other Platforms Later This Year

Related Stories

Parasakthi OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Movie Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
  2. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Ultra May Be Sold in These Variants
  3. Mozilla Firefox Will Let You Decide How Much AI You Want in Your Browser
  4. iQOO 15R Battery Capacity, Thickness Announced by Company
  5. Oakley Meta Glasses Now Available in India for Athletes
  6. Oppo Find X10 Pro Tipped to Arrive With This Camera Upgrade
  7. Google Takes Down Invisible Network That Hijacked Millions of Devices
  8. Vivo X300 Max Tipped to Launch in March Alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra
  9. How to Reset Your Instagram Reels Algorithm
  10. Google Might Be Making It Hassle-Free to Switch From ChatGPT to Gemini
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch Becomes Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever; Switch 2 Sales Cross 17 Million Units
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Makes History on Mars with Claude AI at the Helm
  3. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 9500 Chip, Active Cooling Fan
  4. Mozilla Firefox Will Let You Decide How Much AI You Want in Your Browser
  5. Oppo Find X10 Pro Will Launch With Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras, Tipster Claims
  6. Psych Siddhartha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Parasakthi OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Movie Online?
  8. Vivo X300 Max Tipped to Launch in March Alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. Lucky The Superstar OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Tamil Comedy Drama Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »