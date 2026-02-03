Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara's movie Parasakthi is now arriving on OTT after its theatrical release. The movie is now considered to have earned low, as it could only collect 6 lakhs on day 23. However, the film was going steeply in its first week, but eventually it dropped. Sivakarthikeyan played the main role in the movie, which led him to anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu. The movie ended up as an average watch after its theatrical release on January 10, 2026. Let's further read the insights about the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Parasakthi is going to land on ZEE5 on February 6, 2026. To watch the movie, you will have to buy a subscription.

Trailer and Plot

The story is about a railway worker named Chezhiyan who gets into the 1960s anti-Hindi imposition protests in Tamil Nadu because he had to save his younger brother. In 1959, the Purananuttru Padai was a radical student who was opposed to the promotion of Hindi as the national language. He burned the train and blocked the way, emptying the passengers from there. Among the passengers, there is a man who is a KGB trained IBO officer. In order to capture the group, he fights the leader of the group, but loses a finger, and one friend of the leader dies eventually. The story gets further more interesting after the twist.

Cast and Crew

Sudha Kongara has directed Parasakhthi, and it also featured Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela in major roles. Atharvaa is playing the younger brother. Sivakarthikeyan is the main lead, and it has been directed by Sudha Kongara. Aakash Baskaran has produced the movie under Dawn Pictures.

Reception

Paraskthi gained different views from different audiences. However, it has made good earnings after its release, and there is a lot of buzz on the internet. Now the reviews are awaiting the OTT watch!