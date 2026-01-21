Bitcoin traded near $88,900 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh) on Wednesday, as the cryptocurrency market continued to move sideways amid concerns about inflation linked to tariffs. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $88,900 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh), based on today's market data. According to analysts, the current price action appears to be more of a consolidation phase than a breakdown, with signs of new growth emerging and selling pressure decreasing. Ethereum (ETH) dipped below the $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.75 lakh) mark and was trading near $2,900 (roughly Rs. 2.65 lakh), reflecting continued caution across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 81 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.71 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin is currently trading in a narrow range between $88,000 and $92,000 (roughly Rs. 80.6 lakh–Rs. 84.3 lakh) as investors weigh mixed macro signals and continued ETF outflows. Analysts noted that recent net outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs suggest institutional investors are pausing allocations amid uncertainty over interest rates.

Why the Crypto Market Is Currently Range-Bound

The prices of various altcoins were similarly impacted on Wednesday, and Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $870.12 (roughly Rs. 79,770), while Solana (SOL) traded near $127.90 (roughly Rs. 11,700). XRP hovered around $1.89 (roughly Rs. 173), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.12 (roughly Rs. 11).

Explaining the current market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “On-chain indicators show selling pressure easing, with signs of fresh accumulation emerging. Trading activity has picked up, and buy-side dominance is strengthening, pointing to improving market balance. For Bitcoin, the $88,000 zone (roughly Rs. 80.67 lakh) continues to act as strong support, while $91,800 (roughly Rs. 84.15 lakh) remains the key level to reclaim for a renewed upside move.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Crypto markets are currently consolidating as investors weigh mixed macro signals and continued ETF outflows [...] Altcoins are largely mirroring Bitcoin's movement, with major names holding ground but lacking fresh catalysts to drive a sustained breakout [...] For investors, this is a phase that rewards patience. Avoid chasing short-term moves, keep leverage low, and focus on disciplined entries around key support levels. Long-term participants can consider staggered accumulation, but only with a clear risk-management plan in place.”

Weighing in on broader market conditions, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, said, “What is notable is that these moves are occurring within established ranges, and buyers have stepped in on dips around key support levels. This behaviour suggests that underlying demand has not evaporated.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track macro cues and institutional flows. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $88,000 (roughly Rs. 80.67 lakh) support zone and attempt a move toward the $91,800 (roughly Rs. 84.15 lakh) resistance level will remain central to near-term direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.