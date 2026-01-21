Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Price Drops Under $90,000 as US Inflation Concerns Weigh on Sentiment

US tariff worries and ETF outflows have kept Bitcoin stuck in a narrow range.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 15:12 IST
Bitcoin Price Drops Under $90,000 as US Inflation Concerns Weigh on Sentiment

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Galina Nelyubova

Bitcoin traders remain cautious and investors are tracking tariff-linked inflation cues

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin trades range-bound amid tariff-linked inflation worries
  • Institutional investors pause ETF allocations amid uncertainty
  • Analysts see easing selling pressure and fresh accumulation
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near $88,900 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh) on Wednesday, as the cryptocurrency market continued to move sideways amid concerns about inflation linked to tariffs. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $88,900 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh), based on today's market data. According to analysts, the current price action appears to be more of a consolidation phase than a breakdown, with signs of new growth emerging and selling pressure decreasing. Ethereum (ETH) dipped below the $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.75 lakh) mark and was trading near $2,900 (roughly Rs. 2.65 lakh), reflecting continued caution across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 81 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.71 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin is currently trading in a narrow range between $88,000 and $92,000 (roughly Rs. 80.6 lakh–Rs. 84.3 lakh) as investors weigh mixed macro signals and continued ETF outflows. Analysts noted that recent net outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs suggest institutional investors are pausing allocations amid uncertainty over interest rates.

Why the Crypto Market Is Currently Range-Bound

The prices of various altcoins were similarly impacted on Wednesday, and Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $870.12 (roughly Rs. 79,770), while Solana (SOL) traded near $127.90 (roughly Rs. 11,700). XRP hovered around $1.89 (roughly Rs. 173), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.12 (roughly Rs. 11). 

Explaining the current market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “On-chain indicators show selling pressure easing, with signs of fresh accumulation emerging. Trading activity has picked up, and buy-side dominance is strengthening, pointing to improving market balance. For Bitcoin, the $88,000 zone (roughly Rs. 80.67 lakh) continues to act as strong support, while $91,800 (roughly Rs. 84.15 lakh) remains the key level to reclaim for a renewed upside move.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Crypto markets are currently consolidating as investors weigh mixed macro signals and continued ETF outflows [...] Altcoins are largely mirroring Bitcoin's movement, with major names holding ground but lacking fresh catalysts to drive a sustained breakout [...] For investors, this is a phase that rewards patience. Avoid chasing short-term moves, keep leverage low, and focus on disciplined entries around key support levels. Long-term participants can consider staggered accumulation, but only with a clear risk-management plan in place.”

Weighing in on broader market conditions, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, said, “What is notable is that these moves are occurring within established ranges, and buyers have stepped in on dips around key support levels. This behaviour suggests that underlying demand has not evaporated.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track macro cues and institutional flows. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $88,000 (roughly Rs. 80.67 lakh) support zone and attempt a move toward the $91,800 (roughly Rs. 84.15 lakh) resistance level will remain central to near-term direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Speakers from JBL, Sony, Marshall and More
Microsoft Will Reportedly Launch Ad-Supported Free Xbox Cloud Gaming Tier This Year

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Drops Under $90,000 as US Inflation Concerns Weigh on Sentiment
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  2. Samsung's Qi2 Power Bank for the Galaxy S26 Series Spotted in New Leak
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  4. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Might Launch in India With These Storage Options
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  7. Oppo Find X9 Ultra's Real-Life Images Reveal Bigger Telephoto Kit
  8. OpenAI's First Mystery Device Could Be an AI Audio Headset
  9. Top Deals on Refrigerators During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  10. SpaceX Adds 29 More Starlink Satellites in Rapid Falcon 9 Launch From Florida
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Will Reportedly Launch Ad-Supported Free Xbox Cloud Gaming Tier This Year
  2. Bitcoin Price Drops Under $90,000 as US Inflation Concerns Weigh on Sentiment
  3. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 80W Fast Charging and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  4. Samsung Qi2 Power Bank for Galaxy S26 Series With 15W Wireless Charging Leaked Online
  5. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design Spotted in Real-Life Images With Bigger Telephoto Kit
  6. OpenAI’s First Mystery AI Device Is Reportedly an Audio Headset, Not an AI Pen
  7. Motorola Signature Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch in India: Expected Specifications
  8. Retta Thala Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Crime Thriller
  9. OpenAI’s Age Prediction System to Detect Underage ChatGPT Users Is Now Rolling Out
  10. Life Is Strange: Reunion Officially Announced, Launch Set for March 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »